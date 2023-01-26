Liam Fox has ‘no concern’ over lack of signings as Dundee United boss delivers transfer window update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox is adamant he would have no fears about concluding the January transfer with NO Dundee United signings.

However, the Tannadice head coach is adamant the club remain in the market for new arrivals — if they fit the bill, in terms of character and quality.

United have allowed Archie Meekison and Carljohan Eriksson depart on loan, while Tony Watt has been linked with a switch away from the Terrors.

Logan Chalmers, Declan Glass, Darren Watson, Flynn Duffy and Adam Hutchinson have also been farmed out, albeit none of those players have featured for the first-team this term.

United are one of only two teams yet to make a new signing this month; St Johnstone being the other. But Fox says that is down to the club being fastidious in their targets, rather than having a lack of options.

“There’s been no movement and I wouldn’t imagine there will be any movement towards the weekend,” updated Fox.

“We are still working and still trying, but it HAS to be right for the group.

“There are players out there — a lot of players out there — but I’m not going to bring in any player who isn’t going to add value to the group and the team.

“It is not a concern. If nothing happens, and no-one goes out and no-one comes in, then I’m happy with the squad I have. I believe in this group and I believe in the quality of the players I have.

“Selfishly, I would always like to add one or two to keep us progressing and moving forward. But I’m not going to take any risks.”

Meanwhile, Courier Sport understands young attacker Miller Thomson is set to join League Two outfit Stenhousemuir on loan.

The 18-year-old has made two senior appearances for the Tangerines.