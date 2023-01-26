Liam Fox has ‘no concern’ over lack of signings as Dundee United boss delivers transfer window update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox has ‘no concern’ over lack of signings as Dundee United boss delivers transfer window update

By Alan Temple
January 26 2023, 10.24pm
Fox is calm regarding Dundee United's business. Image: SNS
Fox is calm regarding Dundee United's business. Image: SNS

Liam Fox is adamant he would have no fears about concluding the January transfer with NO Dundee United signings.

However, the Tannadice head coach is adamant the club remain in the market for new arrivals — if they fit the bill, in terms of character and quality.

United have allowed Archie Meekison and Carljohan Eriksson depart on loan, while Tony Watt has been linked with a switch away from the Terrors.

Logan Chalmers, Declan Glass, Darren Watson, Flynn Duffy and Adam Hutchinson have also been farmed out, albeit none of those players have featured for the first-team this term.

United are one of only two teams yet to make a new signing this month; St Johnstone being the other. But Fox says that is down to the club being fastidious in their targets, rather than having a lack of options.

Archie Meekison
Meekison departed on loan on Thursday afternoon. Image: SNS

“There’s been no movement and I wouldn’t imagine there will be any movement towards the weekend,” updated Fox.

We are still working and still trying, but it HAS to be right for the group.

“There are players out there — a lot of players out there — but I’m not going to bring in any player who isn’t going to add value to the group and the team.

“It is not a concern. If nothing happens, and no-one goes out and no-one comes in, then I’m happy with the squad I have. I believe in this group and I believe in the quality of the players I have.

“Selfishly, I would always like to add one or two to keep us progressing and moving forward. But I’m not going to take any risks.”

Meanwhile, Courier Sport understands young attacker Miller Thomson is set to join League Two outfit Stenhousemuir on loan.

The 18-year-old has made two senior appearances for the Tangerines.

