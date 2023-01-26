Dundee United’s Celtic humiliation a ‘distant memory’ as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Dundee United’s Celtic humiliation a ‘distant memory’ as Jamie McGrath addresses Wigan Athletic future

By Alan Temple
January 26 2023, 7.00am
McGrath is confident ahead of the visit of Celtic. Image: SNS
McGrath is confident ahead of the visit of Celtic. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath is adamant Dundee United’s historic capitulation against Celtic is a “distant memory” as the Hoops prepare to return to Tannadice for the first time since hammering the Tangerines 9-0.

Ange Postecoglou’s side ran riot in Tayside last August, with Kyogo and Liel Abada grabbing hat-tricks apiece, adding to goals from Josip Juranovic, Jota and Carl Starfelt.

It represented United’s biggest ever home defeat and was the nadir to a tumultuous campaign, to date.

The result cost head coach Jack Ross his job, with the former Hibs and Sunderland boss sacked after 10 weeks — and a run of conceding 23 goals in four matches.

Celtic’s last visit to Tannadice cost Jack Ross his job. Image: SNS

“Of course, it is never ideal losing to the scoreline we did,” said McGrath, who played the final 30 minutes as a substitute. “As a player, it was tough. But since then, we are in a better place.

“We are working tirelessly to be a better team and are starting to show that every week. A few more things need to click and we will be a right good team.

“You don’t forget games like that (Celtic) — but it is a distant memory now.”

Better place

Rather than reflect on that infamous afternoon last year, McGrath would rather focus on United’s performance on their last visit to Celtic Park.

The Tangerines were level at 2-2 going into the 90th minute following a fine showing in Glasgow, only for Kyogo and Abada to break Tangerine hearts in the dying embers.

Jamie McGrath in action for United. Image: SNS

“They are clicking into gear and it will be a tough game on Sunday,” continued McGrath. “Celtic play on the front foot and are very aggressive.

“They do leave holes at the back and I thought we were very unlucky not to take something out of the last game at Celtic Park. We can take positives from that performance.

“The last time they came to Tannadice, it was a different story — of course — but we are in a better place now.”

What does the future hold?

McGrath, meanwhile, continued his own fine campaign with a spectacular bicycle kick in United’s 3-0 Scottish Cup win over University of Stirling on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder now boasts three goals and three from 21 outings this term and will see out the season on loan from Wigan Athletic.

McGrath’s deal with the Latics runs until 2024 and, given they are now under the management of Kolo Touré, he is uncertain regarding what the future holds.

“There has been a managerial change but I just want to give my all (to United) and see where it takes us in the cup and league,” he continued. “I haven’t even thought about next season yet.

“I have a year left after this one but I don’t know what will happen.

“I’ll just focus on United and staying in the Republic of Ireland squad, where we have a big game against France in March.”

France challenge

Indeed, McGrath’s form with United was enough to earn McGrath an international recall in November.

And he grasped that opportunity, being named man of the match in a 1-0 win over Malta.

“It had been a year since I had been in the Ireland squad,” recalled McGrath. “It was great to get back in and for the gaffer to give me 90 minutes.

“To get the man of the match was the icing on the cake. I am still looking for my first international goal so that is my next target, if I am in the next squad. To get it against France wouldn’t be bad!”

