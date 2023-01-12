Jamie McGrath impact laid bare as returning Dundee United ace emerges as stats king

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie McGrath impact laid bare as returning Dundee United ace emerges as stats king

By Alan Temple
January 12 2023, 12.00pm Updated: January 13 2023, 9.35am
McGrath, right, celebrates with Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS
McGrath, right, celebrates with Glenn Middleton. Image: SNS

Dundee United will welcome back one of their most influential performers when Jamie McGrath returns to the squad to face Hibernian on Saturday.

As reported by Courier Sport this week, the on-loan Ireland international has shaken off a calf complaint and resumed full training on Tuesday morning.

Should he —as expected — take his place in the United line-up at Easter Road, it would be his first appearance since the Premiership restarted in the aftermath of the World Cup.

McGrath has scored two goals and notched three assists in 19 outings since his January arrival from Wigan Athletic, while his industry and inspiration in the final third is unmistakable.

However, a deeper delve into McGrath’s numbers this season underline just how much of a standout he has been.

Even in an often struggling Tangerines side, his efforts are comparable with the best the top-flight has to offer.

All statistics are provided by StatsBomb.

Eye for a Pass

The former Dundalk man has been deployed as one of two advanced midfielders in United’s box-shape engine room — usually Dylan Levitt and Craig Sibbald providing the platform for McGrath and Glenn Middleton to effect the game higher up the pitch.

It is a role which requires an intelligent appreciation of space and an ability to collect possession and play a killer pass.

McGrath excels here.

He averages 1.91 key passes per 90 minutes, far exceeding his closest challengers in the United squad, Glenn Middleton (1.13) and Dylan Levitt (1.03).

Of the players he will line up against on Saturday, only Joe Newell’s fine tally of 2.06 betters McGrath.

The scatter chart below combines McGrath’s key passes with his ‘deep completion’ — defined as successful passes within 20 yards of the opposition goal, so a worthwhile metric to consider — rate of 0.66 per 90 minutes.

McGrath makes his mark in the finial third. Image: StatsBomb

McGrath also averages 2.27 passes into the box per match, albeit those numbers are slightly massaged by the fact he often takes United set pieces.

Again, that is the most of ANY player on the books at Tannadice.

Dribbling danger

As well as possessing an eye for a pass, McGrath can also move between the lines with the ball at his feet.

He averages 1.39 successful dribbles per 90, the most of any Terrors player and only trailing Elie Youan — a far more traditional winger — when comparing with Saturday’s foes.

Combined with winning an average of 2.71 fouls per game, a picture is painted of an attacking threat who, at best, can surge forward and create range and, at worst, is likely to get the team up the park and win territory.

McGrath is an efficient dribbler. Image: StatsBomb

All-rounder

As shown below, McGrath’s numbers not only compare favourably with United and Hibs players, but to his Premiership peers.

The below graph is adjusted to analyse all midfielders and wingers in the league.

McGrath performs admirably compared to the Premiership average of players in his position. Image: Statsbomb

McGrath’s role requires plenty of defensive diligence.

His pressure and counter-pressure stats — basically measurements of pressing — are among the best at the club, while McGrath makes 1.76 tackles per match, on average.

Only Craig Sibbald (2.69) snaps into more challenges.

With no recall clause for Wigan this month, McGrath will see out the season at Tannadice.

And he is destined to be pivotal in the club’s fight for survival. 

