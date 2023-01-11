Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United loan star Jamie McGrath has returned to full training ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Hibernian.

The Ireland international has not featured since the post-World Cup restart due to a slight calf strain.

Ian Harkes has deputised admirably for McGrath, claiming a fine assist in the Tangerines’ 3-0 victory over Ross County.

Nevertheless, Fox is delighted to see McGrath — who has racked up two goals and three assists in 19 outings since arriving from Wigan in August — back in contention

“Jamie did a bit of work on Tuesday and joined in with the team,” said Fox.

“That was brilliant — great news for him and great for us to have him back.

“We know how influential and how good a player he has been for us.

“He’s a top player but, not only that, is a top human being as well, in terms of how he conducts himself and trains.

“His attitude to everything is top notch and it’ll be great to have him back. I know his availability will help the team in the coming weeks.”

Great news

McGrath joined Wigan Athletic from St Mirren in January 2022 but found first-team opportunities maddeningly scarce.

He made the switch to Tannadice in search of regular game-time and his form saw him win a recall to the international set-up, earning his seventh Ireland cap in a November friendly against Malta.

Nevertheless, the Latics — toiling at the foot of the English Championship — have no recourse to take him back to England this month.

Fox added: “There is no recall (clause) in Jamie’s loan so that is great news for us and I think Jamie is pleased with that, too.

“His performances bear out the fact that he is enjoying his time here. He is playing regularly and, as far as we’re concerned, Jamie will be with us for the rest of the season.”