Liam Fox tackles Connor Goldson handball snub as Dundee United boss pleads for VAR clarity in wake of Rangers defeat

By Alan Temple
January 10 2023, 10.22pm Updated: January 10 2023, 11.48pm
The crowd scene after the ball strikes Goldson's arm. Image: SNS
The crowd scene after the ball strikes Goldson's arm. Image: SNS

Liam Fox hopes an upcoming VAR summit will bring much-needed clarity to the handball rule after lamenting Dundee United’s snubbed penalty claim against Rangers.

With the score still level at 0-0, United believed they had a case for a spot-kick when an in-swinging delivery struck the arm of Connor Goldson.

However, whistler Steven McLean was unmoved and VAR chose not to recommend a second look.

Remarkably, it was the second successive match in which Goldson has been embroiled in a handball controversy, following John Beaton’s decision not to point to the spot when a shot by Celtic’s Carl Starfelt struck his arm.

United were also awarded a spot-kick at Parkhead earlier this term after a Steven Fletcher header hit the hand of left-back Alexandro Bernabei; a decision that infuriated Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou.

Whether decisions are going for or against his side, Fox is keen to see grey areas eliminated — for the sake of players, coaches AND referees.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that a meeting between Premiership clubs will take place next week with a view to tabling suggestions on how to improve the implementation of the laws.

Fox was left “disappointed” with VARs impact. Image: SNS

“This handball rule seems to be something that is causing a bit of stress and it would be fair to say it isn’t the clearest rule at the moment,” Fox rued. “When we saw the footage (of Goldson’s handball) we were certainly disappointed.

We are just left with ‘shoulda, woulda, coulda’ in the aftermath.

“The sooner we get some proper clarity on this, the better. That will stop this talk. That will help everybody. Not only us, as managers and players, but also the officials.

“We all want VAR to be as good as it possibly can be and the upcoming talks — whatever is planned — will hopefully bring a bit of clarity.”

Stress

While Fox is always reticent to criticise referees, he is keen to emphasise that a respectful demeanour should not be mistaken for ambivalence towards big calls going against United.

Watt became the first ever SPFL player to have a VAR-led red card rescinded. Image: SNS

United striker Tony Watt was dismissed against Motherwell following use of VAR in October; a decision that was later rescinded. The Terrors lost that game 1-0.

Fox also believes the decision to award Hearts a last-gasp penalty during a recent 2-2 draw was “very soft”.

“I don’t want to be the sort of manager who moans about decisions all the time,” continued Fox. “That’s not how I see myself.

“However, there does come a point where you say: just because I don’t behave in a certain way (towards officials), you still need to understand that these decisions are costly.

“That’s a couple of decisions we have been on the wrong end of now, with the Hearts penalty as well, which was very soft.

“Over a period, they can cause loss of points — and everything that comes off the back of that.”

