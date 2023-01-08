Liam Fox insists Dundee United will ‘take medicine and learn’ after Rangers defeat as Tannadice boss explains Tony Watt bench call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Liam Fox insists Dundee United will ‘take medicine and learn’ after Rangers defeat as Tannadice boss explains Tony Watt bench call

By Alan Temple
January 8 2023, 6.56pm Updated: January 8 2023, 9.07pm
Fox came out on the losing side. Image: SNS
Fox came out on the losing side. Image: SNS

Liam Fox is adamant Dundee United’s survival bid won’t be defined by one defeat against Rangers.

However, the Tannadice head coach reckons the 2-0 reverse will act as “a wee reminder” of how far the Tangerines are away from the finished article.

United turned in a fine first-half showing against the pedestrian Gers, with Steven Fletcher and Liam Smith both coming close.

However, Rangers went through the gears in the second half.

Goals from Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman in the space of three minutes ensured Michael Beale’s men took the points back to Glasgow.

United remain in a relegation playoff position — albeit level on points with 10th-placed Motherwell — following their first defeat since the restart.

Sakala did the damage against United. Image: SNS

“I thought we played well for spells in the first half and pushed Rangers,” said Fox. “But goals change games and we were disappointed to lose one so soon after the restart.

“There were aspects of the first half I was really pleased with, but the game lasts for 90 minutes and we have lessons to learn.

“Our season won’t be defined by Sunday’s result. We have some big games to come and I feel like we’ve made progress. But we still have a long way to go and that (result) is probably just a wee reminder of how far we’ve got to go.

“We need to take our medicine — then get back to work because we’ve got a massive game next week (against Hibs).”

Fox added: “You have to give some credit to Rangers. They have some very good players and started well in the second half. You could feel the flow of the game really, really change after the goals. It became difficult.”

Fletcher vs Watt call

United boss also explained his decision to bench Tony Watt — the match-winner against St Johnstone last time out — in favour of the returning Fletcher.

Fletcher was excellent. Image: SNS

“Tony (Watt) did great for us last week and got the winner,” said Fox. “Tony will naturally be disappointed but he got on the pitch.

“(Steven) Fletcher has a bit of credit in the bank with me because of his performances since I got the job. My job is to make decisions and the more good players I have, the tougher decisions I have to make.”

Fox, meanwhile, confirmed that he hopes to have Jamie McGrath and Peter Pawlett back in contention to face Hibs next weekend, while there has been no further movement regarding reported transfer interest in Aziz Behich, Tony Watt and Rory MacLeod.

