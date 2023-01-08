4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win

By Alan Temple
January 8 2023, 5.59pm Updated: January 8 2023, 9.07pm
Tillman makes it two. Image: SNS
Tillman makes it two. Image: SNS

Dundee United suffered a three-minute blitz at Tannadice as Rangers emerged 2-0 winners at Tannadice.

The Tangerines enjoyed a fine first period against Michael Beale’s men, restricting the visitors to scarce opportunities and coming close through Steven Fletcher in Liam Smith.

However, the Light Blues responded after the break and found the net twice in quick succession through Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman to end United’s three-match unbeaten run.

Courier Sport was present to analyse the action as Liam Fox’s men remain in 11th spot, albeit still level on points with Motherwell above them.

Fletcher’s first half

United’s only alteration to the side which defeated St Johnstone 1-0 was a predictable one, with the returning Steven Fletcher replacing Tony Watt.

While Watt was terrific in Perth, notching the only goal of the game, it was immediately evident why Fletcher got the nod against the Gers.

The former Sunderland, Stoke and Burnley man — facing the Light Blues for the first time since 2009 — performed like a man possessed, particularly during an all-action first-half.

Fletcher was terrific in Tayside. Image: SNS

Fletcher won seven duels, more than any other player on the pitch.

He led the line with aplomb and won almost every challenge against Ben Davies. He whipped two shots off target in the first period and only the fingertips of Jon McLaughlin denied him a tap-in following a Glenn Middleton cross.

Partly due to a gruelling shift up top on his own; partly due to United’s struggles after the break — Fletcher’s influence understandably waned.

The Fashion Police

Sakala was one of Rangers’ most dangerous performers in the first period, albeit Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton did a fine job of shackling the Gers threat down the right flank.

However, the Zambian forward made hay after the interval.

He posted a signal of intent within minutes of the restart, forcing a super instinctive save from Mark Birighitti after meeting a Borna Barisic delivery.

Sakala broke the deadlock when he raced onto a Ryan Jack flick-on, out-pacing Liam Smith and evading Ryan Edwards before smashing a clinical finish into the roof of the net.

Sakala slams home. Image: SNS

Fresh from tormenting Celtic last weekend, this was another fine display.

Sakala was key to the goal which effectively ended the game as a contest.

He met a low James Tavernier cross and only a sharp Birighitti save denied him a brace — however, United failed to clear the danger and Tillman swept a clinical finish beyond the Aussie keeper.

A theme building

Prior to kick-off in the second period, Rangers had scored 30 second half goals this term, compared to just 16 in the first period.

The Tangerines should have expected a response, particularly given the visitors were so meek and passive in the first half.

Boss Liam Fox will be frustrated that United proved unable to weather an inevitable storm.

Behich shuts down Sakala. Image: SNS

The only silver lining is that, unlike earlier this term, there was no sign of heads going down. No capitulation. Damage was limited.

United won’t be relegated on the back of results against Rangers — nor Celtic, in their next home league match — and Fox will hope this proves to be one set-back following a fine start to their post-World Cup campaign. 

Hibs and Livingston are up next on the road.

Ryan Edwards’ milestone

He is unlikely to be in celebratory mood — such is his focus on winning — but it is worth noting that Sunday’s showdown marked skipper Edwards 100th game for Dundee United. 

No mean feat for a man who has made a super impact since his arrival in Dundee. 

The towering Liverpudlian signed in the summer of 2020 and immediately established himself as a lynchpin in the heart of the Terrors’ defence.

Formerly of Blackpool and Plymouth, Edwards replaced Mark Reynolds as captain in November 2021 and helped the club qualify for Europe by finishing fourth in the Premiership last term.

He is out of contract this summer but shows no signs of seeking a swift exit.

