Dundee United to ‘embrace’ any Tony Watt interest: ‘We want people talking about our players’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United must “embrace” interest in their players and use watching scouts as additional motivation to perform.

That is the view of Tannadice assistant boss Stevie Crawford.

Salford City are keen to take United striker Tony Watt south of the border and are expected to accelerate their efforts following the Tangerines’ Premiership fixture against Rangers on Sunday.

Aziz Behich has also been linked with a switch to Galatasaray — rubbished by head coach Liam Fox — and Rory MacLeod has caught the eye of English Premier League sides Southampton and Newcastle.

But Crawford is cool on the prospect of suitors flocking to Tannadice in the coming days and weeks, while heaping praise on Watt’s response to speculation over his future.

“If Tony wasn’t (focused) he wouldn’t be in the squad,” said Crawford simply. “One of the attractions about coming here to work with the manager is that it’s ALL about the team.

“So if Tony wasn’t pulling his weight, then he wouldn’t have found himself starting against St Johnstone. He’s working hard on the training pitch and took his goal well on Monday.

“I don’t know if there is concrete interest in Tony — but if there is interest, then let’s embrace it. We want people talking about our players.

“I’m not saying we want to sell our players, but we want to be a club that people are talking about. You’d much rather clubs want your players.

“If people are coming here to watch us, it brings an extra energy to the team and is good for everyone.”

Battle for places

With Steven Fletcher in contention for a return to the side on Sunday, Watt faces a fight to keep his place in the starting line-up when the Gers visit Tayside.

“Tony took his chance against St Johnstone but, equally, you look at the games before that and Steven Fletcher was a massive influence and he leads the line in a different way,” continued Crawford.

“That produces a headache for Foxy (Liam Fox) right away if we’re playing a 3-4-3. We have also gone 3-5-2 at times depending on how Foxy wants to set up.

“As a player, you just have to be chapping on the door and making sure you’re ready when called on.”