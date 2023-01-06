Dundee United to ‘embrace’ any Tony Watt interest: ‘We want people talking about our players’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United to ‘embrace’ any Tony Watt interest: ‘We want people talking about our players’

By Alan Temple
January 6 2023, 7.00am
Watt is out the speculation. Image: SNS
Watt is out the speculation. Image: SNS

Dundee United must “embrace” interest in their players and use watching scouts as additional motivation to perform.

That is the view of Tannadice assistant boss Stevie Crawford.

Salford City are keen to take United striker Tony Watt south of the border and are expected to accelerate their efforts following the Tangerines’ Premiership fixture against Rangers on Sunday.

Aziz Behich has also been linked with a switch to Galatasaray — rubbished by head coach Liam Fox — and Rory MacLeod has caught the eye of English Premier League sides Southampton and Newcastle.

But Crawford is cool on the prospect of suitors flocking to Tannadice in the coming days and weeks, while heaping praise on Watt’s response to speculation over his future.

Watt, left, and United boss Fox

“If Tony wasn’t (focused) he wouldn’t be in the squad,” said Crawford simply. “One of the attractions about coming here to work with the manager is that it’s ALL about the team.

“So if Tony wasn’t pulling his weight, then he wouldn’t have found himself starting against St Johnstone. He’s working hard on the training pitch and took his goal well on Monday. 

“I don’t know if there is concrete interest in Tony — but if there is interest, then let’s embrace it. We want people talking about our players.

“I’m not saying we want to sell our players, but we want to be a club that people are talking about. You’d much rather clubs want your players.

“If people are coming here to watch us, it brings an extra energy to the team and is good for everyone.”

Battle for places

With Steven Fletcher in contention for a return to the side on Sunday, Watt faces a fight to keep his place in the starting line-up when the Gers visit Tayside.

Crawford speaks to the press on Thursday. Image: SNS

“Tony took his chance against St Johnstone but, equally, you look at the games before that and Steven Fletcher was a massive influence and he leads the line in a different way,” continued Crawford.

“That produces a headache for Foxy (Liam Fox) right away if we’re playing a 3-4-3. We have also gone 3-5-2 at times depending on how Foxy wants to set up.

“As a player, you just have to be chapping on the door and making sure you’re ready when called on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Rod Stewart and Britt Ekland were together from 1975 until 1977. Image: Shutterstock.
Did Rod Stewart hit a bum note when he tried to take Britt Ekland…
Fletcher, left, and McGrath both missed out against the Saints. Image: SNS / DCT
Steven Fletcher and Jamie McGrath fitness latest as Dundee United ace is hailed for…
Aziz Behich and Tony Watt could be in demand this month. Image: SNS
Dundee United transfer latest as Liam Fox tackles Aziz Behich and Tony Watt speculation
Edwards on media duty for United. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards admits Dundee United were 'in a dark place' and reveals the one…
Arbroath deserved their win at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath needed that win more but Dundee will still lift Championship title…
Ryan Edwards in action. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards discusses Dundee United future as contract expiry looms
Harkes shone against the Saints. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes outlines bruising Dundee United lessons as American ace reveals 'extra motivation'
The Allies team that lined up against the Nazis might have included even more Scots players. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee United hero David Narey could have played with Pele in Escape to Victory
Dundee United are starting to win games. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Dundee United progress under Liam Fox — as watertight…
Match-winner Watt celebrates at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United finally showing true colours - but there's a long way…

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented