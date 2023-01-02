4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable season milestone against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable season milestone against St Johnstone

By Alan Temple
January 2 2023, 5.42pm Updated: January 2 2023, 8.55pm
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS

Tony Watt marked his return to the Dundee United starting line-up with a clinical winner as the Tangerines claimed a pivotal 1-0 triumph over St Johnstone.

Watt, 29, lashed home a clinical low drive in the closing stages to see off the Saints.

The victory sees United move three points ahead of bottom club Ross County and, remarkably, are just six points off the top six in a congested Premiership.

While United were forced to withstand a late barrage — notably Connor McLennan seeing a shot cleared off the line — the visitors just about merited the win, particularly following a dominant first period.

Watt a replacement

Following two dominating attacking displays on the bounce, the absence of Steven Fletcher through illness was a pre-match sickener for United.

Without the physicality and technique of the former Scotland international leading the line for the Tangerines, head coach Liam Fox turned to Watt.

Fox turned to Watt. Image: SNS

Watt is reportedly attracting January interest from Salford City — and the English League Two side would have been impressed by the forward’s all-action showing against the Saints.

He proved an adept focal point in attack, seeing a decent early effort blocked by Graham Carey following a neat exchange with Ian Harkes. He also teed up Kieran Freeman for another thwarted shot.

But Watt, making his first start since being sent off against Motherwell in October, would not be denied with 10 minutes remaining.

He collected a pass from Ian Harkes inside the box and showed poise and precision to spin on a dime and fire beyond Remi Matthews.

In the box seat

The extent to which United won the midfield battle in the first half was startling.

Craig Sibbald, Dylan Levitt, Ian Harkes and Glenn Middleton effectively made a box in the middle of the park, suffocating the Saints and passing through their hosts with ease.

Sibbald was superb and made a host of interceptions — aided by some dreadful St Johnstone passing — while Levitt was tidy. Harkes and Middleton probed for space between the lines.

Sibbald was superb, particularly in the first period. Image: SNS

So often a problem area at the start of the campaign, boss Fox deserves fulsome praise for toughening up the Terrors’ engine room.

Sibbald was replaced by Arnaud Djoum after picking up a booking.

United’s width came from wing-backs Behich and Freeman and, while the Australian has been making the headlines — linked with Turkish giants Galatasaray — it was Freeman who was the more dangerous attacking menace.

Curing travel sickness

Fox has addressed many of United’s faults since replacing Jack Ross at the helm — but that maiden Premiership away win of the campaign was proving maddeningly elusive.

Until Monday, that is.

This was a potentially key three points in their fight for survival — but also got a monkey off United’s back.

Prior to defeating the Saintees, United’s only victory on the road in any competition had come in Fox’s first game as interim boss, seeing off Livingston 2-1 in the Premier Sports Cup.

It was vital that record did not persist in 2023 — particularly given United’s next two league fixtures at Tannadice are against Rangers and Celtic.

If United have finally found cure for their travel sickness, it could be the springboard to a rise up the standings.

Weathering a late storm

St Johnstone improved after the break. It would have been impossible for them to get a great deal worse.

Stevie May forced a save from Mark Birighitti — looking increasingly assured between the sticks — while Jamie Murphy and Dan Phillips smashed efforts off target.

Aziz Behich was the late United hero. Image: SNS

James Brown headed wide of the post from point-blank range.

However, the Saints’ best opportunities came in a frantic dash for parity in the dying embers, with Behich making a sensational goal-line clearance to deny McLennan before Ryan Edwards thwarted Theo Bair.

A gutsy finale to a solid showing from the hosts, securing seven points from a possible nine since the restart.

