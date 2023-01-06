Paul McMullan wants new Dundee deal as he admits surprise at lack of contract talks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee star Paul McMullan says he’d be happy to extend his stay at Dens Park beyond this summer.

However, there has still been no contact from the Championship promotion hopefuls over a new deal despite his current contract expiring in just a few months.

And the winger, who has seven goals to his name this season, can speak to other clubs about a pre-contract deal to move elsewhere.

That’s the route he used to make the short journey from rivals Dundee United to Dens Park two years ago before he helped the Dark Blues to promotion.

And he admits he’s surprised there has been no word over a new deal as yet.

“No, I have not heard anything,” he said.

“That’s how I joined Dundee in the first place with a pre-contract so I don’t know how long they are wanting to wait and what will happen.

“I’m sure something will materialise in the next month or so but I am a wee bit surprised especially with the form I have been in.

“Anything can happen in football – you can go out there on Friday and something happens.

“You don’t want to be running down your contract and leaving it with one or two months to go.

“You are almost kind of betting on yourself unless you have something really good lined up.

“I don’t think many players particularly like running into that last bit and kind of scrambling around.”

In-form

McMullan has been a real standout for Dundee this season, adding goals to his assortment of assists this term.

He credits that form with the work going on behind the scenes at Dens Park under manager Gary Bowyer.

And he’d be happy to sign on the dotted line if the right deal was placed in front of him.

“I have enjoyed my time at the club and working under the manager,” he added.

“It is probably one of the best runs of form I have had in my career in the last two or three months.

“He has put a lot of faith in me and I have enjoyed working with all the coaching staff.

“So if it was right, then aye.

“I have enjoyed my time here and I feel like we have done pretty well.

“My goal personally now is just to get wins and see where that takes us.

“I have people who handle all my stuff off the field and I trust that they’ll do that for me so it is not really something I am worrying about personally going into the games.”