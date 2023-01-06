Paul McMullan wants new Dundee deal as he admits surprise at lack of contract talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Paul McMullan wants new Dundee deal as he admits surprise at lack of contract talks

By George Cran
January 6 2023, 7.00am Updated: January 6 2023, 7.15am
Paul McMullan spins away in celebration after notching for Dundee against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.
Paul McMullan spins away in celebration after notching for Dundee against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS.

Dundee star Paul McMullan says he’d be happy to extend his stay at Dens Park beyond this summer.

However, there has still been no contact from the Championship promotion hopefuls over a new deal despite his current contract expiring in just a few months.

And the winger, who has seven goals to his name this season, can speak to other clubs about a pre-contract deal to move elsewhere.

That’s the route he used to make the short journey from rivals Dundee United to Dens Park two years ago before he helped the Dark Blues to promotion.

And he admits he’s surprised there has been no word over a new deal as yet.

“No, I have not heard anything,” he said.

Paul McMullan scored his seventh goal of the season last time out. Image: SNS.

“That’s how I joined Dundee in the first place with a pre-contract so I don’t know how long they are wanting to wait and what will happen.

“I’m sure something will materialise in the next month or so but I am a wee bit surprised especially with the form I have been in.

“Anything can happen in football – you can go out there on Friday and something happens.

“You don’t want to be running down your contract and leaving it with one or two months to go.

“You are almost kind of betting on yourself unless you have something really good lined up.

“I don’t think many players particularly like running into that last bit and kind of scrambling around.”

In-form

McMullan has been a real standout for Dundee this season, adding goals to his assortment of assists this term.

He credits that form with the work going on behind the scenes at Dens Park under manager Gary Bowyer.

Dundee celebrate as Zak Rudden and Shaun Byrne congratulate scorer Paul McMullan against Hamilton.
Dundee celebrate as Zak Rudden and Shaun Byrne congratulate scorer Paul McMullan against Hamilton. Image: SNS.

And he’d be happy to sign on the dotted line if the right deal was placed in front of him.

“I have enjoyed my time at the club and working under the manager,” he added.

“It is probably one of the best runs of form I have had in my career in the last two or three months.

“He has put a lot of faith in me and I have enjoyed working with all the coaching staff.

“So if it was right, then aye.

“I have enjoyed my time here and I feel like we have done pretty well.

“My goal personally now is just to get wins and see where that takes us.

“I have people who handle all my stuff off the field and I trust that they’ll do that for me so it is not really something I am worrying about personally going into the games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Former Dundee loan star Zach Robinson with manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reacts to Zach Robinson recall and hints at possibility of…
Zach Robinson is heading back to AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee hit by Zach Robinson bombshell as top scorer is recalled by parent club…
Niall McGinn in action for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee confirm Glentoran contact over potential Niall McGinn switch
Dundee FC community chief Greg Fenton (second right) has outlined plans for those struggling with the cost of living crisis to use Dens Park. Image: David Young
Dundee’s winter cost-of-living gesture revealed – as update given on plans for Dee women’s…
Arbroath deserved their win at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath needed that win more but Dundee will still lift Championship title…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft against Arbroath.
Dundee 'can't turn up and expect to win' - Lee Ashcroft's scathing assessment of…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee's trip to Raith Rovers is suddenly a pivotal moment for the…
Ben Williamson is shown a red card against Arbroath.
Dundee discipline must improve massively warns boss Gary Bowyer
Arbroath deserved their win at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for…
2

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni was a stunt double for Ronaldo and Neymar. Image: SNS
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: Meet the Arbroath ace who did skill drills for Neymar and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented