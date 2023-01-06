Kevin O’Hara ‘not surprised’ familiar face has Edinburgh on the rise after using call-off to step up Dunfermline return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin O’Hara is in a “better place” going into the weekend after their recent match with Falkirk was postponed.

The Pars striker wanted the game to go ahead but has been able to use the extra downtime to improve his fitness ahead of Edinburgh.

Dunfermline are one point ahead going into the top-of-the-table clash at Meadowbank Stadium with two games in hand.

O’Hara was denied a return against his former club but is now in better shape to face the Pars’ main League One rivals.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played since September after tearing his posterior cruciate ligament – located in the back of his knee.

Fitter

“As much as we all wanted the game on it was probably the best thing for me personally, that I’ve managed to get another full week in of training,” said O’Hara.

“I’ll be fitter and in a better place than I was on Monday there.

“I started back Saturday and Sunday, fully training with the squad, and today.

“The knee is feeling good, the legs are feeling good as well.

“That’s the first major injury I’ve really had. It was tough but I’m fit now and ready to get back into it.”

O’Hara hasn’t scored yet this season but was initially used in a slightly unfamiliar role on either side of a front three and drew praise from his manager for his work rate.

He was later deployed through the middle as part of a front two.

James McPake is “delighted” to have another attacking option going into the second half of the season.

Nikolay Todorov is the only one of the four strikers to not have a significant injury so far.

Lewis McCann recently returned with the winner at Kelty Hearts while Craig Wighton has been excellent since his return.

All four are now fit and available to provide the firepower, starting this Saturday with Edinburgh.

Praise for Edinburgh

Some have deemed the newly promoted side a surprise package but O’Hara thinks Alan Maybury’s men deserve more credit than that.

The striker worked under Maybury at Falkirk where experienced his methods first-hand.

“They’ve got good players that have played at a decent level,” he said.

“I know the manager well, he was my youth-team coach.

“I think he’s a right good manager and he will have them set up on Saturday to have a game plan to beat us.

“I had him at Falkirk when I was coming through, he was really good for me and he set really high standards.

“I’d imagine it’ll be the same at Edinburgh.

“It’s no surprise to me he’s done well.”