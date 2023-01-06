Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: Meet the Arbroath ace who did skill drills for Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo in TV ads

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni sampled a superstar lifestyle as he travelled across Europe filming TV adverts with Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Arbroath new boy once worked as a stunt double for the world-famous duo on Adidas and Nike adverts in Barcelona, London, Madrid and Milan.

Two-footed and blessed with immense technical ability, El-Mhanni’s fast feet were beamed across the world.

But after turning professional with a dream move to Newcastle United, El-Mhanni cast his cameo acting career to the side to focus on becoming a footballer.

And after making the switch to Arbroath this month, Yasin is keen to make an impact on the pitch.

“Before I turned professional I used to work as a stunt double for Ronaldo, Neymar and a few others to get an income,” El-Mhanni told Courier Sport.

“I would demonstrate skills that they would go and perform them on camera.

“Sometimes it would be me doing the skills on the camera as their stunt double.

“That took me across Europe to film adverts with them. I was in Barcelona, Madrid and a few places in London filming Nike and Adidas adverts.

“It’s an unusual thing to get into but my people down south can get players with technical skills into work as a stunt double.

“It was an amazing opportunity to meet people I admire like Neymar and Ronaldo. I was able to show them I have a bit about myself too.

“I also got to spend a bit of time with them off-camera – having a laugh or playing a bit of two-touch with them.

“It was an unusual experience but a good one that I won’t forget.

“But it’s been finished for a few years and I’m completely focused on making it as a professional footballer.”

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: I play football with purpose

Yasin made an instant impact for Arbroath in their 4-2 win at Dundee.

He had a hand in three of his side’s goals with his devastating set-piece delivery.

Yasin was later voted man-of-the-match by Arbroath supporters’ club TASC.

And he wants to be known for what he does ON the park, not off it.

Yasin added: “A lot of people question if skilful players can do it on an 11-a-side pitch.

“It’s a strength in my game but I’ve got other aspects that work.

“I take corners and set-pieces to bring others into the game.

“My close control helps me get out of tight situations and create something out of nothing.

“Having an end product is important.

“There is no point in doing skills to lose the ball. You have to play football with purpose.

“When the opportunity arises to do something skilful I’ll do it but it will always be for an end goal.

“I believe in myself and want to showcase my skills in Arbroath and Scotland.”