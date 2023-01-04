James McPake explains use of extra time off and reveals delight at return of Kevin O’Hara to Dunfermline squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake chose to return to Dens Park after Dunfermline’s League One match with Falkirk was called off.

The Dunfermline manager was understandably frustrated by the weekend postponement but used the time to scout his old club Dundee, who his side face in the quarter-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday.

Before that they face Edinburgh this weekend, with the Pars taking six points from six in the previous two meetings this season.

Dunfermline were restricted in arranging a bounce game this due to a busy fixture schedule.

“The Premiership is back, everyone in the Championship played, there’s a Friday night Championship game [this week],” explained McPake.

“Plus with the midweek games coming up we decided it was time to work on stuff on the training pitch.”

Monday’s match versus Falkirk was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

It meant that Edinburgh closed the gap to a point with a win at Airdrieonians

Extra time was afforded to prepare the Pars for the closest rivals in League One.

Kevin O’Hara update

It also gave striker Kevin O’Hara the chance to step up his rehabilitation after four months on the sidelines.

The forward last played in the 2-0 win at Queen of the South at the beginning of September.

“He’s trained really well the last couple of days as well,” said McPake.

“He would have got minutes on Monday but we’ve been able to top that up in terms of what we’ve done on the training pitch with him.

“So his load is probably more, he’s more comfortable now to go into a game situation, with the load put into him.

“I’m delighted he’s back. It gives us another option, a very good option at that, at the top end of the pitch.

“He’s going to be a key player for us between now and the end of the season, hopefully.”