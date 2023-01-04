Raith Rovers v Dundee: Where to watch Friday’s Championship clash on TV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee travel to Raith Rovers for Friday night’s crucial Championship clash.

The Dark Blues were knocked off the top of the table after their weekend defeat to Arbroath.

But they can retake the second tier summit with three points at Stark’s Park.

A healthy travelling support is expected in Kirkcaldy.

But those who cannot make the journey don’t have to miss the match after it was picked for live TV coverage.

Where and when can I watch Raith Rovers v Dundee?

The BBC Scotland TV channel will broadcast the match in full on Friday night.

The programme starts at 7.30pm, with kick-off set for 7.45.

Viewers can tune in at…

Sky: 115

Virgin Media: 162

Freeview: 108

Is there a stream?

Those without access to a television can watch on their phone or device.

The match will be streamed live via BBC iPlayer.

Ticket availability?

If the prospect of backing your side in person is more appealing than a night in front of the TV, tickets are available from Raith Rovers, priced at £20 for adults, £13 for senior citizens and four concession bands for young adults and children.