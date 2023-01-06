Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges

Hosting family and friends and don’t know what to serve? Don’t panic!
Here are two tasty recipes provided by U:Me and Napolina that are sure to satisfy your guests’ tastebuds.
If you’re looking for more recipes, we have plenty of inspiration on our website.
Trio of crostini
(Makes 24)
Ingredients:
For the crostini base:
- 1 rustic loaf
- Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 garlic clove
- Pesto
Tomato and mozzarella cheese:
- 2 large ripe tomatoes
- Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt
- Black pepper
- Small handful fresh basil leaves, torn
- 125g mozzarella cheese
Cannellini bean, prosciutto and wild rocket:
- 100g Napolina Cannellini Beans
- Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt
- Black pepper
- 100g wild rocket
- 2 slices of Prosciutto
Mozzarella and Italian salami:
- 125g mozzarella cheese
- 200g Italian salami
- 4 tbsp Napolina Tomato and Herb Pizza Topping
- ½ jar of Napolina Green Pesto
- Small handful fresh basil leaves, torn
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190C/170 Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5. Cut a rustic loaf into slices about 2cm/1 inch thick.
- Brush with extra virgin olive oil and place on a large baking tray, bake for 7-8 minutes until just crisp.
For the pesto, tomato and mozzarella variation:
- Roughly chop 2 large tomatoes, slice the mozzarella and place in a small bowl.
- Drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil, season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Add some torn basil leaves and toss everything together.
- Remove the crostini from the oven. Cut a garlic clove in half and rub the cut edge all over their tops.
For the cannellini bean, prosciutto and wild rocket variation:
- Drizzle some extra virgin olive oil over 100g drained cannellini beans and season with salt and pepper.
- Roughly mash with a fork. Spread over rocket leaves and top with torn prosciutto.
For the mozzarella and Italian salami variation:
- Slice 200g of salami and 125g of mozzarella cheese thinly.
- Spread the crostini with 4 tbsp of pizza topping sauce and place the mozzarella on top along with the salami.
- Spread eight more of the crostini with half a jar of green pesto, the tomato mixture and 125g of slice mozzarella cheese. Top with torn basil leaves to finish.
- Arrange the crostini on a large serving dish and serve.
Kansas Wedges
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
- 600g potatoes cut into one eighth wedge skin on
- 60g spice shot
- 200g red onions cut into one eighth wedge
- 60g tomato ketchup
- 70g honey
- 100g chopped tomatoes
- 3g salt
- 10g garlic
- 3g smoked paprika
- 5g treacle
- 1g chilli powder
- 100g grated extra mature cheddar
Method
- Cut potatoes into wedges and rub the spice shot onto them.
- Place wedges onto a non-stick baking tray and roast in a preheated oven at 180C fan for 40 minutes, turning halfway.
- Mix together the tomato ketchup, honey, chopped tomatoes, salt, garlic puree, smoked paprika, treacle and chilli powder.
- Drizzle the tomato sauce over the wedges.
- Sprinkle the red onions onto the wedges.
- Sprinkle the cheese over the top.
- Roast for a further 15 minutes until cheese is golden and onions are soft.