Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hosting family and friends and don’t know what to serve? Don’t panic!

Here are two tasty recipes provided by U:Me and Napolina that are sure to satisfy your guests’ tastebuds.

If you’re looking for more recipes, we have plenty of inspiration on our website.

Trio of crostini

(Makes 24)

Ingredients:

For the crostini base:

1 rustic loaf

Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 garlic clove

Pesto

Tomato and mozzarella cheese:

2 large ripe tomatoes

Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt

Black pepper

Small handful fresh basil leaves, torn

125g mozzarella cheese

Cannellini bean, prosciutto and wild rocket:

100g Napolina Cannellini Beans

Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt

Black pepper

100g wild rocket

2 slices of Prosciutto

Mozzarella and Italian salami:

125g mozzarella cheese

200g Italian salami

4 tbsp Napolina Tomato and Herb Pizza Topping

½ jar of Napolina Green Pesto

Small handful fresh basil leaves, torn

Method

Preheat the oven to 190C/170 Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5. Cut a rustic loaf into slices about 2cm/1 inch thick. Brush with extra virgin olive oil and place on a large baking tray, bake for 7-8 minutes until just crisp.

For the pesto, tomato and mozzarella variation:

Roughly chop 2 large tomatoes, slice the mozzarella and place in a small bowl. Drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil, season with salt and pepper to taste. Add some torn basil leaves and toss everything together. Remove the crostini from the oven. Cut a garlic clove in half and rub the cut edge all over their tops.

For the cannellini bean, prosciutto and wild rocket variation:

Drizzle some extra virgin olive oil over 100g drained cannellini beans and season with salt and pepper. Roughly mash with a fork. Spread over rocket leaves and top with torn prosciutto.

For the mozzarella and Italian salami variation:

Slice 200g of salami and 125g of mozzarella cheese thinly. Spread the crostini with 4 tbsp of pizza topping sauce and place the mozzarella on top along with the salami. Spread eight more of the crostini with half a jar of green pesto, the tomato mixture and 125g of slice mozzarella cheese. Top with torn basil leaves to finish. Arrange the crostini on a large serving dish and serve.

Kansas Wedges

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

600g potatoes cut into one eighth wedge skin on

60g spice shot

200g red onions cut into one eighth wedge

60g tomato ketchup

70g honey

100g chopped tomatoes

3g salt

10g garlic

3g smoked paprika

5g treacle

1g chilli powder

100g grated extra mature cheddar

Method

Cut potatoes into wedges and rub the spice shot onto them. Place wedges onto a non-stick baking tray and roast in a preheated oven at 180C fan for 40 minutes, turning halfway. Mix together the tomato ketchup, honey, chopped tomatoes, salt, garlic puree, smoked paprika, treacle and chilli powder. Drizzle the tomato sauce over the wedges. Sprinkle the red onions onto the wedges. Sprinkle the cheese over the top. Roast for a further 15 minutes until cheese is golden and onions are soft.