GEORGE CRAN: Dundee’s trip to Raith Rovers is suddenly a pivotal moment for the Dark Blues – a serious response is required

By George Cran
January 4 2023, 7.00am
Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.
Dundee head to Raith Rovers on Friday night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

The Championship does what the Championship does.

Just when you think you’ve cracked it, the notorious Scottish second tier knocks you on your bum. Hard.

That’s where Dundee find themselves after Monday’s 4-2 home reverse against Arbroath.

A seven-game winning streak is a thing of the past now, nine without defeat in the league also a thing of 2022.

Now we’re in 2023 and the Dark Blues have played one game and lost, conceding four goals at home to a side who had only scored seven times on the road previously all season.

Arbroath go 3-2 up at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Manager Gary Bowyer didn’t go overboard in his post-match comments, everyone – and especially the players – already knew how bad a performance it was without needing to be told.

What he did do is highlight the test of character coming up for his squad.

Response

Setbacks are inevitable in football and Dundee have had plenty over the years.

It’s always about how you respond.

And the response on Friday away to Raith Rovers will tell us a whole lot about the title credentials of the Dark Blues.

They’ll have the chance to grab back top spot at the first time of asking, even if just for a day.

It will also tell us how much investment the squad needs in this transfer window.

January window

Bowyer has been clear in his desire to add new faces.

Another frustrating month of transfer failures won’t make him a happy man.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.

The worry is he’ll not be thinking of sticking around for too long if he doesn’t get backed in the transfer window.

The summer was different, moving players on proved very difficult.

We all expect Niall McGinn to do so sometime soon, it can’t be fun for him playing reserve football all season.

And that should free up some wages to bring in somebody on Bowyer’s wishlist.

But if Dundee want to get back to the Premiership at the first time of asking, Monday showed they might need some help.

More needed

The home defeat to Arbroath was a big warning sign.

The current squad is a big one but more is needed from the fringe players.

They need Zach Robinson back, too.

Dundee have been without striker Zach Robinson for six weeks now. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Zak Rudden has done well on the goal front but Robinson brings a real focal point to the team, somebody who helps keep the ball in the opposing half.

And it’s handy to have two options as well.

Cillian Sheridan, Alex Jakubiak and Derick Osei have all had moments this season but haven’t given their manager enough reason to put them in the team of late.

I fully expect Shaun Byrne to return to the midfield on Friday, too.

Jordan McGhee has done his best but I don’t see him as anything but a defender these days while Fin Robertson didn’t play well.

There are many questions now that need answering.

Bowyer has some big decisions to make.

Friday night’s trip to Raith now feels like a pivotal moment in the season.

