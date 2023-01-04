Dundee ‘can’t turn up and expect to win’ – Lee Ashcroft’s scathing assessment of ‘rubbish’ defending in Arbroath defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee ‘can’t turn up and expect to win’ – Lee Ashcroft’s scathing assessment of ‘rubbish’ defending in Arbroath defeat

By George Cran
January 4 2023, 7.30am
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Basic errors, conceding rubbish goals and expecting to just turn up and win is a recipe for a Dundee disaster.

That’s how Monday’s 4-2 defeat at home to Arbroath felt for the 5,500 thousand or so home fans squeezed into Dens Park.

A long winning run and even longer unbeaten run were ended with a crash.

For defender Lee Ashcroft there is nowhere to point the finger of blame other than at the Dark Blues themselves.

In a scathing assessment of the defensive display against the Red Lichties, the club’s 2020/21 Player of the Year insists a repeat show can’t happen.

‘Rubbish goals’

“The manager didn’t need to tell us after the game,” Ashcroft said.

Colin Hamilton celebrates as Arbroath go 2-0 up at Dundee. Image: SNS.

“We can’t turn up and expect to win – that’s kind of how it felt.

“Losing two rubbish goals from set-plays just put us on the back foot straight away and gave us a mountain to climb.

“Even at 2-0 we knew we could get back in the game but to get back to 2-2 and lose a goal straight away from another set-play…

“If you’re down to 10 men and they cut you open, fair enough, but to lose three goals from set-plays is so poor.

“We can’t let that happen again.

“It is fine margins in this league and to give Arbroath a two-goal headstart at home is poor.”

‘Basic things’

Ashcroft and his fellow defenders pride themselves on being strong from set-plays, at both ends of the park.

But that was the part of the game that proved most costly against the Lichties with the first three goals coming from a free-kick and then two corners.

So what went wrong for Dundee?

Arbroath go 3-2 up at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“So many basic things,” Ashcroft replied.

“So many individual errors and not getting a first contact on the ball.

“When that happens against a team like Arbroath they are going to punish you.

“Very frustrating because we take pride in set-plays.

“That’s how we lost the game – set-plays and not defending them properly.”

‘Want to put it right’

And Ashcroft says the manner of performance by the Dark Blues will give next opponents Raith Rovers confidence they can add to Dundee’s woes.

Ashcroft and Co. head to Stark’s Park for a Friday night clash live on BBC Scotland.

It is a chance to get back to their recent run of form.

Ashcroft and Tyler French celebrate victory on their last trip to Stark’s Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

However, a far better display is required.

“It’s good having a game so quickly. You get a bad result, you want to put it right,” the defender added.

“But we’re making it hard for ourselves.

“Raith Rovers away is a tough game, we know that.

“We have a lot of work to do this week.

“After our result, they’ll be confident of turning us over.

“We need to turn up and get back to the way we were playing.

“And not be so silly with mistakes like that.”

Table

The defeat saw Dundee knocked off the top of the division after moving into first place just before Christmas.

Ashcroft, though, insists he isn’t one for looking at a league table midway through a campaign.

“No, that’s not something I’ve ever done personally,” Ashcroft said.

“When you are winning, you take it game by game and this is no different.

“We need to put Monday’s result to bed and go put it right on Friday.

“We know we will need to be at it to get something at Raith.”

Tags

Tags

Conversation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented