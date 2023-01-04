Michael McKenna says Arbroath’s Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side ‘rediscover old self’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael McKenna says Arbroath’s Dundee demolition could be pivotal as Angus side ‘rediscover old self’

By Ewan Smith
January 4 2023, 8.00am Updated: January 4 2023, 8.40am
Michael McKenna helped Arbroath claim a stunning win in Dundee. Image: SNS
Michael McKenna helped Arbroath claim a stunning win in Dundee. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna feels Arbroath were back to their brilliant best as they demolished Dundee with their first Dens Park win in 44 YEARS.

McKenna put his side on their way to a 4-2 victory over ten-man Dark Blues as Lichties opened up a six point gap over bottom club Hamilton.

Arbroath were bolstered by a trio of new signings with Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, Joao Balde and Sean Adarkwa all making their debuts.

But it was the gutsy performance we’ve become so accustomed to during Dick Campbell’s seven-year reign that impressed McKenna most.

And last year’s cinch Championship Player of the Year believes that needs to be replicated for the rest of the season to aid Arbroath’s survival bid.

Michael McKenna was delighted with Arbroath’s display at Dundee. Image: SNS

“The spirit hasn’t been there this season for whatever reason,” said McKenna.

“But that was the Arbroath of old, right there.

“That kind of performance is our identity and it’s the only way we will climb the table.

“We need to get back to what we are good at.

“Full-time teams train every day on shapes and systems of play. We don’t have the time to do that.

Starting point

“That’s the way we need to play every week and if we do that then we’ll move up the table.

“You need to earn the right to be in the game. Only then can you go on and play.

Colin Hamilton celebrates as Arbroath go 2-0 up at Dundee. Image: SNS.

“We can’t just turn up and turn it on in the Championship.

“Maybe in League One or League Two you can but not at this level.

“It’s only one game but it’s a great starting point.

“We have come to the best team in the league, the favourites for the title and won by scoring four goals.

“This needs to be a turning point.”

Michael McKenna: Yasin was outstanding

Meanwhile, McKenna has heaped the praise on Lichties’ new signings.

Ben El-Mhanni particularly caught the eye with his devastating set-piece deliveries for three Arbroath goals.

“Yasin was oustanding,” said McKenna.

“We’ve seen how technical he is in training and I was hoping he would bring that to 11-a-side pitch against physical defenders.

Michael McKenna was impressed by Arbroath new boys Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni. Image: SNS

“Yasin’s technical ability isn’t up for debate and he showed he can track back and do the dirty side of the game.

“You need to be able to do that at Arbroath.

“He’s a really nice lad who is fitting in well and you can tell the fans have taken to him.

“But don’t forget we’ve got Bobby Linn here and nobody will ever be as popular as him – that’s a ‘no-win’ contest.

“Sean also did well. He had a very hard task against two Dundee giants but kept going.

“Wee Joao showed he has a bit of everything. He’s a young boy with a good future ahead of him.”

