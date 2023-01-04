Ian Harkes outlines bruising Dundee United lessons as American ace reveals ‘extra motivation’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Harkes is adamant the travails of 2022 will stand Dundee United in good stead for the inevitable highs and lows of the Premiership run-in.

The Tangerines endured a miserable start to the campaign, remaining winless in the league until October and becoming embroiled in a fraught fight against relegation.

However, there have been heartening signs of life in recent months.

Monday’s 1-0 victory over St Johnstone lifted United three points ahead of rock-bottom Ross County and, as outlined by Courier Sport, the form table over the last 11 games has the Terrors in fourth spot.

Harkes has been buoyed by the recent progress — taking seven points from a possible nine since the post-World Cup restart — and believes the squad are now steeled for any set-backs.

“We used the break and working on things — and I think you can see that coming through on the pitch,” said Harkes. “We went through a lot in the first half of the season.

“Those (bruising) periods happen in football. We just had to stick together and keep going. There will also be ups and downs during the rest of the season. Now that we have been through it, we will be ready and equipped.

“It is obvious when a team has belief and confidence; it’s apparent. We’ve just got to keep going with that.

“If we keep the group positive — knowing that we can play AND grind out results — then it’ll be good for us as the season goes on. There was massive pressure on the last couple of games.”

Banishing away day blues

Indeed, the triumph in Perth, secured thanks to a clinical Tony Watt strike, represented United’s first league win away from home this season.

“That was something we spoke about, for sure,” acknowledged Harkes. “It’s not that we were dwelling on it.

“But it’s something we spoke about before the match — a little extra motivation.”

While escaping the drop-zone is the sole priority, United’s recent run of form has seen them move to within six points of the top-half, summing up the concertinaed nature of the Premiership.

He added: “The boys speak about that (how tight the league is) and it gives us belief that we are still right in there.”

Room for improvement

Harkes has also enjoyed an upturn in his own form.

Deployed in a more advanced role — filling in for the injured Jamie McGrath — the American has brought energy and attacking impetus to the side.

However, he acknowledges that there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“The manager has asked me to play there and it’s asking different questions of me,” Harkes continued. “I’m still working on certain things in the final third. I need to do better with a few of my chances.

“But, coming off an assist against Ross County, and finding myself in different pockets of space, I’m hopefully helping the team.”