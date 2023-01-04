Ian Harkes outlines bruising Dundee United lessons as American ace reveals ‘extra motivation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Harkes outlines bruising Dundee United lessons as American ace reveals ‘extra motivation’

By Alan Temple
January 4 2023, 8.00am Updated: January 4 2023, 9.32am
Harkes shone against the Saints. Image: SNS
Harkes shone against the Saints. Image: SNS

Ian Harkes is adamant the travails of 2022 will stand Dundee United in good stead for the inevitable highs and lows of the Premiership run-in.

The Tangerines endured a miserable start to the campaign, remaining winless in the league until October and becoming embroiled in a fraught fight against relegation.

However, there have been heartening signs of life in recent months.

Monday’s 1-0 victory over St Johnstone lifted United three points ahead of rock-bottom Ross County and, as outlined by Courier Sport, the form table over the last 11 games has the Terrors in fourth spot.

Harkes has been buoyed by the recent progress — taking seven points from a possible nine since the post-World Cup restart — and believes the squad are now steeled for any set-backs.

Harkes has a pop at goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“We used the break and working on things — and I think you can see that coming through on the pitch,” said Harkes. “We went through a lot in the first half of the season.

“Those (bruising) periods happen in football. We just had to stick together and keep going. There will also be ups and downs during the rest of the season. Now that we have been through it, we will be ready and equipped.

“It is obvious when a team has belief and confidence; it’s apparent. We’ve just got to keep going with that.

“If we keep the group positive — knowing that we can play AND grind out results — then it’ll be good for us as the season goes on. There was massive pressure on the last couple of games.”

Banishing away day blues

Indeed, the triumph in Perth, secured thanks to a clinical Tony Watt strike, represented United’s first league win away from home this season.

“That was something we spoke about, for sure,” acknowledged Harkes. “It’s not that we were dwelling on it.

“But it’s something we spoke about before the match — a little extra motivation.”

While escaping the drop-zone is the sole priority, United’s recent run of form has seen them move to within six points of the top-half, summing up the concertinaed nature of the Premiership.

He added: “The boys speak about that (how tight the league is) and it gives us belief that we are still right in there.”

Room for improvement

Harkes has also enjoyed an upturn in his own form.

Harkes has impressed. Image: SNS

Deployed in a more advanced role — filling in for the injured Jamie McGrath — the American has brought energy and attacking impetus to the side.

However, he acknowledges that there is still plenty of room for improvement.

“The manager has asked me to play there and it’s asking different questions of me,” Harkes continued. “I’m still working on certain things in the final third. I need to do better with a few of my chances.

“But, coming off an assist against Ross County, and finding myself in different pockets of space, I’m hopefully helping the team.”

