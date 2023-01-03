The form table that underlines Dundee United progress under Liam Fox — as watertight defence betters Celtic and Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox is acutely aware that only one table matters.

For the moment, Dundee United remain in the Premiership’s bottom two.

Nevertheless, the progress being made at Tannadice under the club’s new head coach is becoming increasingly evident following another crucial victory over St Johnstone on Monday.

The form table over the last 11 games — a consequential sample size; akin to an entire round of fixtures — now makes heartening reading for any anxious Arabs.

United have picked up 17 points from a possible 33, with only Celtic, Rangers and Hearts bettering that tally.

Given the Tangerines accrued just TWO points from their first eight Premiership outings of the campaign, the turnaround has been stark — even if there is still much work to be done to secure safety.

Toughening up

United boast the best defensive record in the entire division over this period, with Fox building from the back following a porous, meek start to the season.

Celtic, Rangers (both 12) and Ross County (14) are the only sides that come close to matching the Tangerines’ 11 goals conceded.

A reminder: Fox inherited a United side fresh from shipping 23 goals in four fixtures.

A much-needed stoic streak has been found.

Praise should be reserved for the much-maligned Mark Birighitti, who has kept three clean sheets in his last five outings. The summer signing from Central Coast Mariners looks a man reborn, particularly since the World Cup hiatus.

The back three is once again functioning well, with Ryan Edwards gradually getting back to his best.

However, the balance struck in midfield has been the key difference in recent months.

Craig Sibbald is tenacious and tireless, Dylan Levitt has responded to a motivational dig in the ribs, while Jamie McGrath and Glenn Middleton have been excellent in AND out of possession.

With McGrath absent since the restart, Ian Harkes has made a fine impact.

Attacking impetus

Although the initial priority was understandably on tightening up a leaky back-line, United have gradually found their attacking groove.

It isn’t always silky. There have been dirges along the way.

But on occasion, this United side have shown they can play.

Their goal tally of 19 over the last 11 games only trails Celtic (34), Rangers and Hearts (both 22).

That owes much to clinical 4-0 hammerings of Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, allied with the comfortable — yet pivotal — 3-0 victory against relegation rivals Ross County.

Steven Fletcher can be unplayable when fully fit and firing, while Middleton is enjoying a purple patch.

McGrath, Harkes and, from the wide areas, Aziz Behich and Keiran Freeman are all attacking threats who have aided this burgeoning resurgence.

The acid test

United’s next challenge is to maintain momentum.

That will be easier said than done.

Their next two home games are against Rangers and Celtic, sandwiching away days at Hibernian and Livingston.

Nevertheless, on current form United fans can afford to eye the fixture list with excitement rather than trepidation.