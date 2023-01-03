The form table that underlines Dundee United progress under Liam Fox — as watertight defence betters Celtic and Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The form table that underlines Dundee United progress under Liam Fox — as watertight defence betters Celtic and Rangers

By Alan Temple
January 3 2023, 12.00pm Updated: January 4 2023, 9.32am
Dundee United are starting to win games. Image: SNS
Dundee United are starting to win games. Image: SNS

Liam Fox is acutely aware that only one table matters.

For the moment, Dundee United remain in the Premiership’s bottom two.

Nevertheless, the progress being made at Tannadice under the club’s new head coach is becoming increasingly evident following another crucial victory over St Johnstone on Monday.

The form table over the last 11 games — a consequential sample size; akin to an entire round of fixtures — now makes heartening reading for any anxious Arabs.

United have picked up 17 points from a possible 33, with only Celtic, Rangers and Hearts bettering that tally.

Given the Tangerines accrued just TWO points from their first eight Premiership outings of the campaign, the turnaround has been stark — even if there is still much work to be done to secure safety.

Toughening up

United boast the best defensive record in the entire division over this period, with Fox building from the back following a porous, meek start to the season.

Celtic, Rangers (both 12) and Ross County (14) are the only sides that come close to matching the Tangerines’ 11 goals conceded.

A reminder: Fox inherited a United side fresh from shipping 23 goals in four fixtures.

A much-needed stoic streak has been found.

Mark Birighitti has looked solid in recent outings. Image: SNS

Praise should be reserved for the much-maligned Mark Birighitti, who has kept three clean sheets in his last five outings. The summer signing from Central Coast Mariners looks a man reborn, particularly since the World Cup hiatus.

The back three is once again functioning well, with Ryan Edwards gradually getting back to his best.

However, the balance struck in midfield has been the key difference in recent months.

Craig Sibbald is tenacious and tireless, Dylan Levitt has responded to a motivational dig in the ribs, while Jamie McGrath and Glenn Middleton have been excellent in AND out of possession.

With McGrath absent since the restart, Ian Harkes has made a fine impact.

Attacking impetus

Although the initial priority was understandably on tightening up a leaky back-line, United have gradually found their attacking groove.

It isn’t always silky. There have been dirges along the way.

But on occasion, this United side have shown they can play.

Their goal tally of 19 over the last 11 games only trails Celtic (34), Rangers and Hearts (both 22).

Steven Fletcher has scored five goals in 19 games this term. Image: SNS

That owes much to clinical 4-0 hammerings of Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, allied with the comfortable — yet pivotal — 3-0 victory against relegation rivals Ross County.

Steven Fletcher can be unplayable when fully fit and firing, while Middleton is enjoying a purple patch.

McGrath, Harkes and, from the wide areas, Aziz Behich and Keiran Freeman are all attacking threats who have aided this burgeoning resurgence.

The acid test

United’s next challenge is to maintain momentum.

That will be easier said than done.

Their next two home games are against Rangers and Celtic, sandwiching away days at Hibernian and Livingston.

Nevertheless, on current form United fans can afford to eye the fixture list with excitement rather than trepidation.

