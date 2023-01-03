David Cook of Strathmiglo: Wife pays tribute to ‘my anchor, my everything’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

David Cook of Strathmiglo: Wife pays tribute to ‘my anchor, my everything’

By Chris Ferguson
January 3 2023, 12.00pm Updated: January 3 2023, 3.25pm
Maaike and David Cook.
Maaike and David Cook.

David Cook of Strathmiglo, who had a long career in retail and construction, has died aged 88.

He began his career with the family firm Andrew Cook cabinet makers in Leven before joining FW Woolworth where he rose to become a manager.

David and his late wife, Pearl, then opened Carousel, an upmarket clothier for women and children in Leven, before he formed his own construction firm in which he worked until he was nearly 80.

He was born in a private clinic in Palmerston Place, Edinburgh, to William and Flora Cook.

Apprenticeship

After he left Buckhaven High School, David began his carpentry and joinery apprenticeship and studied at Kirkcaldy Technical College.

He also showed a great aptitude for painting in his younger years but set it aside to concentrate on his career.

David Cook of Strathmiglo who has died aged 88.
David Cook of Strathmiglo, who has died aged 88.

After working for the family firm David had a career change and joined the retail chain store, Woolworth.

After seven years and six months in the company, he rose to become a manager and ran stores in Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh, St Helens and Prestwick among other places. He worked with Woolworth for 17 years in total.

Clothing shop

David and Pearl then went into business on their own account and opened the clothing shop, The Carousel, in Leven.

When the shop closed, David returned to joinery, running his own construction firm working across Fife.

For 25 years he had the warranty engineering contract for a major garage door manufacturer and, when touring around, he could point to doors he had worked on, even in the smallest villages in Scotland.

Bereavement

Pearl died in 2014 and David found companionship and later love with with Maaike, originally from the Netherlands, who had been a long-standing friend of the couple.

Maaike said: “After Pearl died David had come to the Netherlands for a visit and it was while he was over that I took a heart attack.

“It was David’s swift action that saved my life and he stayed with me until I was strong enough.

“It then became clear that we did not want to be apart and were married in Glenrothes in September 2015.”

David and Maaike loved caravanning and would visit Dunkeld most weekends in the summer.

‘He was my safe haven’

Maaike settled into life in Scotland which she now calls home and serves as a community councillor in Strathmiglo.

Just a year after their marriage, David was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Maaike said: “It hurt his pride that he was not able to do things but he taught me to do household tasks such as drilling holes and hanging lamps.

“We bought a wheelchair so he could get out and about and he also had a mobility scooter.

“But having had motorcycles earlier in his life he found it too slow.”

David was then diagnosed with lung cancer on October 14 but remained active until December 9 when he took a turn for the worse and died nine days later.

The Salmon Bothy, painted in 1952 by David Cook when he was 18.
The Salmon Bothy, painted in 1952 by David Cook when he was 18.

Maaike said: “The last illness, lung cancer, was a fight he could not win. It had a hold on him long before we knew it.

“He wished to be at home and I was with him and held his hand when he took his last breath.

“David was brave, reliable, charming, serious witty, fun, naughty, precise and a friend to so many people.

“He was my safe haven, my harbour, my anchor, my everything, my world.

“I can only say that I am utterly, utterly grateful that David was in my life and I am proud to have been his wife.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Obituaries

Former Dundee stockbroker Thomas McLean.
Former Dundee stockbroker Thomas McLean dies aged 91
Rose Croft, who has died aged 36.
Rose Croft: Brother's tribute to Kirriemuir mum who has died aged 36
Retired Dundee HGV driver John (Jack) Grogan has died aged 94.
John Grogan obituary: Dundee man's transport career spanned seven decades
Patrick Casciani was a past captain of Thornton Golf Club.
Patrick Casciani obituary: Past captain of Thornton Golf Club and a 'man of integrity'
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Baroness Veronica Linklater was a reforming Liberal peer.
Baroness Veronica Linklater of Butterstone: Prison reformer and peer
Artist and printmaker Dawson Murray.
Dawson Murray: Fife-based artist and printmaker dies aged 78
Obituaries: Remembering some of those we lost during 2022
Sandra Strachan was a former ladies golf captain at Kirriemuir.. Forfar.
Sandra Strachan: Former ladies golf captain at Kirriemuir dies
Former Forfar cattle dealer, farmer and golf driving range owner, Jimmy Nicoll.
Jimmy Nicoll: Former Forfar cattle dealer and golf driving range owner

Most Read

1
Perth hotel fire
Royal George Hotel guests in Perth evacuated after fire
2
Kathleen Carnegie. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman arrested minutes after police drop her at home in Arbroath
3
Dundee United boss Liam Fox expects a positive January transfer window. Images: SNS
Liam Fox vows Dundee United will exit January window stronger DESPITE interest in star…
4
A9 near Blair Atholl
A9 reopens near Blair Atholl after seven lorries jack-knife
5
Kaine Baxter appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Alyth man throttled mum, battered her boyfriend and smashed car with ornamental hedgehog after…
6
Dundee schoolboy Aiden McKimmie is facing a nine-month wait for NHS orthodontic treatment
Dundee dad ‘gobsmacked’ at nine-month wait for son’s NHS dental treatment
7
St John's Shopping Centre in Perth.
Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth
8
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
9
Tonic, on the Nethergate
Dundee bar and restaurant Tonic announces closure amid ‘troubled times’
10
Samantha Clayfield hid her face as she left court. Image: DC Thomson
Fife woman caught with sick child abuse videos gets prison alternative

More from The Courier

Elon Musk giving a double thumbs-up sign
MARTIN DOMINIK: Is Elon Musk right about 'planet B' or can space exploration help…
Nicola Sturgeon denied any interference over Fife's NHS crisis. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon denies any political interference in NHS Fife hospital crisis
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Game on or game off for Dee and…
Charlie Gilmour was on-loan at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour needs ankle operation as Cove Rangers loan is cut…
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
When teacher strikes will next close schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
the seal pup found on broughty ferry beach
Seal pup dies after being found on Broughty Ferry beach
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Art festival coming to Dundee this summer for first time. Picture shows; Picture One: Zadie Xa, 'Child of Magohalmi and the Echos of Creation' (2019) at Walthamstow Library, co-commissioned by Art Night Picture Two: Beth Bate, director at the DCA Picture Three: Helen Nisbet, artistic director of Art Night. N/A. Supplied by Art Night Date; Unknown
City’s art and soul to go on show as Art Night festival comes to…
Arbroath fans have been urged to roar their side onto Championship survival. Image: SNS
Arbroath 1880 Crew ultras can bring 'colour, energy and noise' to Gayfield terraces, says…
Myles Rae arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Football fan dodges ban after hitting police officer with flare outside Dundee United match
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Freddo teacher pay video Picture shows; Freddo teacher pay graphics. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 11/01/2023
How many Freddos can a teacher's wages buy now? Fife teacher's chocolate bar inflation…

Editor's Picks