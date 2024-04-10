Jimmy Carle: Perth junior football stalwart enjoyed cup-winning career as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Jimmy Carle: Perth junior football stalwart enjoyed cup-winning career as manager

Jimmy Carle, who has died aged 76, was a high-scoring footballer in his youth before excelling as manager for several Perth clubs

By Chris Ferguson
Jimmy Carle in later life
Perth junior football manager Jimmy Carle, who has died aged 76. Image; Supplied.

Tributes have been paid to Jimmy Carle, a highly successful football manager in Perth who has died aged 76.

He was a proficient footballer at junior level in his younger years before turning to management in the 1970s.

Jimmy managed several teams before guiding Jeanfield U18s to Scottish Cup success in 1991.

Line-up of junior footballers with manager Jimmy Carle smiling at back
Jimmy Carle, second from left, with his Scottish cup winning team on the day they defeated Greenock Morton at Cappielow. Image: Supplied.

His son, Jimmy Carle junior, said the determination he showed in steering his Perth side towards a national trophy demonstrated the character of a true winner.

Jimmy was born in Perth and educated at Balhousie Boys’ School in Barrack Street and then Perth High School when it was based in Gowans Terrace.

When he left school, Jimmy went to work as a butcher in Robertson’s, later moving on to McNab’s on the Crieff Road.

Black and white photo of Jimmy Carle as a younger man
Jimmy Carle was well-known in Perth. Image: Supplied.

From a young age football was always his passion. He had a long spell at as a high-scoring player at Kinnoull juniors.

Jimmy junior said his father had set a goal-scoring record for Kinnoull which stood until recently.

Jimmy Carle a key player in Perth junior football management

In the 1970s he began his managerial career with Letham U16s before moving to on lead Jeanfield U18s between 1985 and 1991.

Jimmy then formed and managed his own club, North Muirton U18s who played not far from his home.

Jimmy Carle smiling in tracksuit in 1990s photo
Junior football was Jimmy Carle’s passion. Image: Supplied.

His final managerial position was back at Kinnoull where he guided what was an U12 side in 1996 to an U18 side in 2003.

The team, with Jimmy’s son Billy among them, achieved a number of league and cup victories.

Jimmy junior said: “Dad was very sociable guy who loved getting his pint at the weekend.

“He had a great sense of humour and always liked to be one of the boys. And he kept that sense of humour until hours before he passed away.”

Jimmy Carle smiling in later life
Jimmy Carle was laughing to the last. Image: Supplied.

Jimmy died at his home in North Muirton surrounded by San, his wife of 52 years and his family.

He was father to Debbie, Mandy, Jimmy, Billy and the late Margaret, a father and grandfather.

His funeral cortege left his home in May Place for his funeral service at St Matthew’s Church where mourners were encouraged to wear a touch of burgundy.

 

More from Obituaries

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Shirley Dobbie obituary Picture shows; Shirley Dobbie . Dundee . Supplied by Dobbie family Date; Unknown
Former Broughty Ferry lollipop lady Shirley Dobbie dies just weeks after husband
David Conran-Smith who has died aged 84.
David Conran-Smith of Forfar: Fundraiser, painter, poet, and piper dies aged 84
John Hood, former captain of the 7th Perth company The Boys' Brigade.
John Hood obituary: Former Boys' Brigade captain in Perth
Former Inverness teacher and Highland League player Derek Dewar has died.
Derek Dewar obituary: Perthshire-born PE teacher and former Paul Sturrock strike partner
Matthew Rodger, minister at Ellon for 21 years and later a supply minister at Pitlochry has died.
Matthew Rodger: Former Pitlochry supply minister and top-flight referee dies aged 87
Bob Barclay founded Spraymasters in Fife which carried out work for Honda, Motorola and NCR.
Obituary: Bob Barclay's Glenrothes firm was a star of Silicon Glen
Lindsay Wood in front row at the Arbroath FC Hall of Fame induction in 2019 with broadcaster Tam Cowan to his left and managerial veteran Dick Campbell on his right.
Sheriff Lindsay Wood: Tributes paid to Dundee graduate who devoted time to Arbroath FC
Jutta Scrimgeour with a face casting made by her granddaughter.
Obituary: Jutta Scrimgeour grew up in Third Reich then built a family in Dundee
Su having a lunch in Edinburgh with her grandson Noah Zhao.
Su Wang: Son's tribute to Dundee researcher and antiques expert who has died aged…
Derick presents a painting of Dundee to Lord Provost Tom Mitchell.
Derick Edward obituary: Dundee police officer and artist who tackled gunman

Conversation