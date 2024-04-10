Jimmy Carle: Perth junior football stalwart enjoyed cup-winning career as manager

Tributes have been paid to Jimmy Carle, a highly successful football manager in Perth who has died aged 76.

He was a proficient footballer at junior level in his younger years before turning to management in the 1970s.

Jimmy managed several teams before guiding Jeanfield U18s to Scottish Cup success in 1991.

His son, Jimmy Carle junior, said the determination he showed in steering his Perth side towards a national trophy demonstrated the character of a true winner.

Jimmy was born in Perth and educated at Balhousie Boys’ School in Barrack Street and then Perth High School when it was based in Gowans Terrace.

When he left school, Jimmy went to work as a butcher in Robertson’s, later moving on to McNab’s on the Crieff Road.

From a young age football was always his passion. He had a long spell at as a high-scoring player at Kinnoull juniors.

Jimmy junior said his father had set a goal-scoring record for Kinnoull which stood until recently.

Jimmy Carle a key player in Perth junior football management

In the 1970s he began his managerial career with Letham U16s before moving to on lead Jeanfield U18s between 1985 and 1991.

Jimmy then formed and managed his own club, North Muirton U18s who played not far from his home.

His final managerial position was back at Kinnoull where he guided what was an U12 side in 1996 to an U18 side in 2003.

The team, with Jimmy’s son Billy among them, achieved a number of league and cup victories.

Jimmy junior said: “Dad was very sociable guy who loved getting his pint at the weekend.

“He had a great sense of humour and always liked to be one of the boys. And he kept that sense of humour until hours before he passed away.”

Jimmy died at his home in North Muirton surrounded by San, his wife of 52 years and his family.

He was father to Debbie, Mandy, Jimmy, Billy and the late Margaret, a father and grandfather.

His funeral cortege left his home in May Place for his funeral service at St Matthew’s Church where mourners were encouraged to wear a touch of burgundy.