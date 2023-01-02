Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes ‘January is a funny window’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox was coy regarding reported interest in Tony Watt as he hailed the striker’s match-winning display in Perth.

The Tangerines front-man made his first start since October against St Johnstone and emerged as the goal hero at McDiarmid Park.

He illustrated poise and precision to spin inside the box and fire a low drive beyond Remi Matthews; his fourth goal of the campaign.

The clinical strike capped an all-action performance by Watt, who was drafted into the starting line-up after Steven Fletcher was struck down by illness.

Watt, who joined United from Motherwell on a three-and-a-half year deal last January, was linked with a switch to Salford City on Sunday

“I don’t know about any interest,” said Fox. “Hopefully Tony keeps producing performances like that then, yes, (he’ll still be here at the end of the window).

“But January is a funny window and you never know what might happen.”

Fox lauded: “I’ve said to the players consistently that it’s all about the team rather than the individual.

“We lost Steven Fletcher through illness and Tony has come in and come up with the goods, scoring a vitally important goal for us. His work-rate and hold up play was really good.

“I always say to the players that they always have to be ready because you never know when you’ll get an opportunity.

“It’s about how you train, how you behave and how you live your life. Tony has come in and done great.”

On the rise

The hard-fought triumph sees United move three points ahead of rock-bottom Ross County and are hot on the heels of Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

Such is the congested nature of the Premiership that, after two wins and a draw since resuming action following the World Cup, the Tangerines are just six points off the top six.

Fox added: “I’m delighted with that. We had to defend our box late on when St Johnstone threw everything at us.

“There are loads of things to be positive about but we’re fully aware there’s lots of work to be done.”