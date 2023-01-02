Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes ‘January is a funny window’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes ‘January is a funny window’

By Alan Temple
January 2 2023, 6.07pm Updated: January 2 2023, 6.24pm
A delighted Liam Fox celebrates a vital win in Perth. Image: SNS

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox was coy regarding reported interest in Tony Watt as he hailed the striker’s match-winning display in Perth.

The Tangerines front-man made his first start since October against St Johnstone and emerged as the goal hero at McDiarmid Park.

He illustrated poise and precision to spin inside the box and fire a low drive beyond Remi Matthews; his fourth goal of the campaign.

The clinical strike capped an all-action performance by Watt, who was drafted into the starting line-up after Steven Fletcher was struck down by illness.

Watt, who joined United from Motherwell on a three-and-a-half year deal last January, was linked with a switch to Salford City on Sunday

Match-winner Watt celebrates. mage: SNS

“I don’t know about any interest,” said Fox. “Hopefully Tony keeps producing performances like that then, yes, (he’ll still be here at the end of the window).

But January is a funny window and you never know what might happen.”

Fox lauded: “I’ve said to the players consistently that it’s all about the team rather than the individual.

“We lost Steven Fletcher through illness and Tony has come in and come up with the goods, scoring a vitally important goal for us. His work-rate and hold up play was really good.

“I always say to the players that they always have to be ready because you never know when you’ll get an opportunity.

“It’s about how you train, how you behave and how you live your life. Tony has come in and done great.

On the rise

The hard-fought triumph sees United move three points ahead of rock-bottom Ross County and are hot on the heels of Motherwell and Kilmarnock.

United salute a sold-out travelling section. Image: SNS

Such is the congested nature of the Premiership that, after two wins and a draw since resuming action following the World Cup, the Tangerines are just six points off the top six.

Fox added: “I’m delighted with that. We had to defend our box late on when St Johnstone threw everything at us.

“There are loads of things to be positive about but we’re fully aware there’s lots of work to be done.”

