Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to ‘take their medicine’ after Arbroath loss as he calls for VAR help and talks Cammy Kerr sub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer says Dundee have to take their medicine after falling to a painful 4-2 home defeat to Arbroath.

The Red Lichties’ first win at Dens Park since 1979 ended the Dark Blues’ winning streak of seven matches and brought a first loss in 10 league matches.

Conceding twice inside 13 minutes saw things start badly but it was the 30th-minute red card for Dark Blues midfielder Ben Williamson which proved the turning point according to Dens boss Bowyer.

“The result was disappointing. Finding ourselves 2-0 down early on, there hadn’t been much in the game other than two set-plays,” Bowyer said.

“The deciding factor in the game overall is the sending off. We have no complaints about it.

“Then for us to get back into the game we showed incredible spirit.

“But to get back to 2-2 and concede a corner straight from kick-off to then concede a goal burst the bubble.

“We expected what we saw from Arbroath.

“They are fighting for their lives and there was no complacency from our side.

“It is our first defeat in nine but we have to take our medicine.”

VAR

Goals from Paul McMullan and Zak Rudden saw the 10-men incredibly draw level but Thomas O’Brien quickly reasserted the lead before Dale Hilson sealed the win.

That knocked Dundee off top spot with Queen’s Park’s victory over Partick Thistle putting them into first place.

Though Bowyer had no complaints about the second yellow card for Williamson, he wasn’t happy with the decision to rule out a Ryan Sweeney goal at 3-2.

“I’ve had a look at the Ryan Sweeney goal which would make it 3-3 – I wish we had VAR in the Championship because that was very tight,” the Dundee boss added.

“The angle I saw he was onside.”

Cammy Kerr

A second-half decision to substitute Cammy Kerr for the returning Tyler French at right-back was met by anger from the stands.

Kerr himself didn’t appear best pleased to be making way as he shook Bowyer’s hand on his way off the pitch.

But there was no problem according to the Dundee gaffer.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to be happy coming off,” he said.