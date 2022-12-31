EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United and Southampton tracking Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod By Alan Temple & Sean Hamilton December 31 2022, 1.27pm Updated: January 1 2023, 11.58am 1 Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod is the latest Tannadice youngster to be watched by top English clubs. Image: SNS [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee United Craig Sibbald: First Dundee United goal will NOT be my last Galatasaray linked with swoop for Dundee United star Aziz Behich Liam Fox reveals chances of Aziz Behich return ahead of Dundee United's trip to… JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a… Charlie Mulgrew says Dundee United must keep grafting to climb Premiership as Tangerines star… Liam Fox demands more ruthlessness from Dundee United stars after Ross County triumph Dundee United verdict as Tangerines claim emphatic basement battle win over Ross County Liam Fox backs Craig Gordon to return from leg break as Dundee United boss… Glenn Middleton reveals 'massive respect' for Malky Mackay - but Dundee United star focused… Davie Sturrock: Dundee United player who went on to play in England Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 3 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 4 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 2 5 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 6 Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you 7 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 8 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire 9 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 10 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 2 More from The Courier Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United… Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'… This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items? Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast