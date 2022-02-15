Rory MacLeod’s record-breaking Dundee United debut no ‘token gesture’ as Tam Courts lays down challenge to Tannadice teen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Rory MacLeod’s record-breaking Dundee United debut no ‘token gesture’ as Tam Courts lays down challenge to Tannadice teen

By Ewan Smith
February 15 2022, 10.27pm Updated: February 15 2022, 10.33pm
Rory MacLeod has become the youngest ever Dundee United player
Rory MacLeod has become the youngest ever Dundee United player

Rory MacLeod’s Dundee United journey has only just begun as the talented teenager gears up for more first team action this term.

MacLeod became the youngest ever player to feature for United as he came off the bench in the 2-0 win over Motherwell last Wednesday.

At the age of just 16 and six days, striker MacLeod claimed the record previously held by team-mate Chris Mochrie.

He was just 48 hours short of becoming the youngest player EVER to feature in the Scottish Premiership.

Rory MacLeod became a record breaker as he made his Dundee United debut against Motherwell

St Mirren’s Dylan Reid starred for the Paisley side at 16 and five days against Rangers last season.

But United boss Tam Courts was delighted to make MacLeod the 14th academy graduate to feature in the first team this term.

And he insists there is more to come.

Rory MacLeod deserves his chance at Dundee United

“Rory is a player I’ve got to know over the last two or three years at the academy,” said United head coach Courts.

“He’s an exciting player and the recruitment activity in January – with Louis Appere leaving and Max Biamou injured – put him closer to being involved.

“Giving him his debut wasn’t something we did as a token gesture.

“We feel his performances in training with the first team and the U18s merit him getting on the pitch.

“When you see him playing with the first team, you can tell he belongs at this level.

“We couldn’t play him before he turned 16.

“But he got his opportunity against Motherwell and he now needs to earn it on a long-term, more consistent basis.”

Tam Courts tips MacLeod to handle pressure

MacLeod joined United from Dundee club Dryburgh Athletic but has been involved with the Tannadice side since the age of SIX.

He snubbed interest from other sides – including Rangers – to pen his first professional deal in December.

Tam Courts is convinced Rory MacLeod can handle the pressure of playing for Dundee United

And Courts insists he can handle the pressure of being in the spotlight.

“Rory wanted to play his football here,” added Courts. “He signed a three year contract at the end of last year.

“He’ll have different challenges from now until the end of the season and we’ll see how he handles them.

“I don’t think he’s had much time to thing about things since turning 16.

“He’s been too busy training with us, the U18s and playing to Scotland U17s. It’s a hectic period for him but we’ll assess his mentality after that.”

Ilmari Niskanen: Dundee United’s muddy maverick ready to battle in the trenches to bring fans success

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]