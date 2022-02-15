Rory MacLeod’s record-breaking Dundee United debut no ‘token gesture’ as Tam Courts lays down challenge to Tannadice teen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rory MacLeod’s Dundee United journey has only just begun as the talented teenager gears up for more first team action this term.

MacLeod became the youngest ever player to feature for United as he came off the bench in the 2-0 win over Motherwell last Wednesday.

At the age of just 16 and six days, striker MacLeod claimed the record previously held by team-mate Chris Mochrie.

He was just 48 hours short of becoming the youngest player EVER to feature in the Scottish Premiership.

St Mirren’s Dylan Reid starred for the Paisley side at 16 and five days against Rangers last season.

But United boss Tam Courts was delighted to make MacLeod the 14th academy graduate to feature in the first team this term.

And he insists there is more to come.

Rory MacLeod deserves his chance at Dundee United

Rory MacLeod. History-maker 🌟 🧡 Our youngest ever player, aged just 16 years and six days old #UnitedTogether | #OurAcademy pic.twitter.com/69YuM4wPr8 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 9, 2022

“Rory is a player I’ve got to know over the last two or three years at the academy,” said United head coach Courts.

“He’s an exciting player and the recruitment activity in January – with Louis Appere leaving and Max Biamou injured – put him closer to being involved.

“Giving him his debut wasn’t something we did as a token gesture.

𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗯 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤝🍊 United U18’s Rory MacLeod heads in the opening goal in Scotland’s 2-0 win over Wales in the Victory Shield today. The #SCO16s were crowned joint winners of the tournament alongside their opponents, well done to Rory and the squad!👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EetAXZ4RNI — Our Academy (@DUFCAcademy) October 22, 2021

“We feel his performances in training with the first team and the U18s merit him getting on the pitch.

“When you see him playing with the first team, you can tell he belongs at this level.

“We couldn’t play him before he turned 16.

“But he got his opportunity against Motherwell and he now needs to earn it on a long-term, more consistent basis.”

Tam Courts tips MacLeod to handle pressure

MacLeod joined United from Dundee club Dryburgh Athletic but has been involved with the Tannadice side since the age of SIX.

He snubbed interest from other sides – including Rangers – to pen his first professional deal in December.

And Courts insists he can handle the pressure of being in the spotlight.

“Rory wanted to play his football here,” added Courts. “He signed a three year contract at the end of last year.

“He’ll have different challenges from now until the end of the season and we’ll see how he handles them.

“I don’t think he’s had much time to thing about things since turning 16.

“He’s been too busy training with us, the U18s and playing to Scotland U17s. It’s a hectic period for him but we’ll assess his mentality after that.”