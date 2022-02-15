St Johnstone suffer TRIPLE blow in Aberdeen with Zander Clark, Callum Hendry and Melker Hallberg all sustaining calf injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone suffered a triple whammy of calf injuries in their 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

Zander Clark, Callum Hendry and Melker Hallberg were all taken off with the same issue.

And manager Callum Davidson is now keeping his fingers crossed that they don’t join the ever-expanding group of players sidelined for a long spell.

“We’ll assess the injured players, who we’ll add to our list,” said the Perth boss.

“Hopefully they’re not too bad.

“Zander is obviously a huge player.

“A calf isn’t a great injury – I’ve had numerous ones. Hopefully these guys come back quicker than I did. I was probably out for about six weeks after one.”

Hendry gave Saints an early lead but Davidson was left cursing another controversial penalty decision that went against them – this time Callum Booth challenging Calvin Ramsay at the edge of the box.

It was from that spot-kick the Dons levelled through Lewis Ferguson.

Davidson now finds himself in the position where he’s preparing his players to deal with refereeing blunders BEFORE they happen.

“I thought the lads were brilliant in the first half,” he said.

“Second half we weren’t quite as good – Zander, Melker, Callum Booth and Callum Hendry all had to be taken off.

“I’m baffled by the penalty – if there is contact, which I don’t think there is, it’s outside the box.

Broken record

“Every week I’m having this conversation – that’s three games in a row.

“I’m really frustrated with these decisions but we talked about how we should react and we did that better.

“I’m really happy with that.

“Our point was thoroughly deserved, if not more.”

Davidson added: “Hopefully we’ll get some shocking decisions going for us that will maybe help us get three points.

“I need to use it in a different manner for our players – have the mentality that we’re not going to get decisions and accept it.

“Don’t let ourselves get frustrated, don’t get down and don’t start doing the wrong things.

“If it was a penalty I’d accept it – but not when it’s soft or not even a penalty.

“It’s the first time I’ve had to prepare a team for poor decisions.”