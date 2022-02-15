St Johnstone suffer TRIPLE blow in Aberdeen with Zander Clark, Callum Hendry and Melker Hallberg all sustaining calf injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone suffer TRIPLE blow in Aberdeen with Zander Clark, Callum Hendry and Melker Hallberg all sustaining calf injuries

By Eric Nicolson
February 15 2022, 10.33pm Updated: February 15 2022, 10.38pm
St Johnstone's Zander Clark suffers an injury.

St Johnstone suffered a triple whammy of calf injuries in their 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

Zander Clark, Callum Hendry and Melker Hallberg were all taken off with the same issue.

And manager Callum Davidson is now keeping his fingers crossed that they don’t join the ever-expanding group of players sidelined for a long spell.

“We’ll assess the injured players, who we’ll add to our list,” said the Perth boss.

“Hopefully they’re not too bad.

“Zander is obviously a huge player.

“A calf isn’t a great injury – I’ve had numerous ones. Hopefully these guys come back quicker than I did. I was probably out for about six weeks after one.”

St Johnstone celebrate their goal.

Hendry gave Saints an early lead but Davidson was left cursing another controversial penalty decision that went against them – this time Callum Booth challenging Calvin Ramsay at the edge of the box.

It was from that spot-kick the Dons levelled through Lewis Ferguson.

Davidson now finds himself in the position where he’s preparing his players to deal with refereeing blunders BEFORE they happen.

“I thought the lads were brilliant in the first half,” he said.

“Second half we weren’t quite as good – Zander, Melker, Callum Booth and Callum Hendry all had to be taken off.

“I’m baffled by the penalty – if there is contact, which I don’t think there is, it’s outside the box.

Broken record

“Every week I’m having this conversation – that’s three games in a row.

“I’m really frustrated with these decisions but we talked about how we should react and we did that better.

“I’m really happy with that.

“Our point was thoroughly deserved, if not more.”

Davidson added: “Hopefully we’ll get some shocking decisions going for us that will maybe help us get three points.

“I need to use it in a different manner for our players – have the mentality that we’re not going to get decisions and accept it.

“Don’t let ourselves get frustrated, don’t get down and don’t start doing the wrong things.

“If it was a penalty I’d accept it – but not when it’s soft or not even a penalty.

“It’s the first time I’ve had to prepare a team for poor decisions.”

