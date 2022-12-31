Best pictures of 2022: A Courier country trip down memory lane

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a year to remember for a lot of reasons.

We moved further away from the pandemic and the restraints of lockdown and a lot of events that had been put on pause came back with a bang.

Graduation ceremonies, sports competitions, music festivals all resumed after nearly two years on hiatus.

No matter the story, our photographers were out and about in Courier country to capture the best pictures – documenting the highs and the lows in our communities.

We asked them to choose some of their favourite pictures of the year and they didn’t let us down.

Their picks of the pics included some high-flying stunts, colour and big smiles, as well as political protests and even some war games.

So take a trip back through 2022 with us.