Best pictures of 2022: A Courier country trip down memory lane

By Megan Johnstone-Avolio
December 31 2022, 3.51pm Updated: December 31 2022, 3.52pm
Fife Loves Cycling cycling festival takes place at Lochore Meadows and Fife Cycle Park. Danny Stewart from The Clan cycling stunt team is seen in action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife Loves Cycling cycling festival takes place at Lochore Meadows and Fife Cycle Park. Danny Stewart from The Clan cycling stunt team is seen in action. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was a year to remember for a lot of reasons.

We moved further away from the pandemic and the restraints of lockdown and a lot of events that had been put on pause came back with a bang.

Graduation ceremonies, sports competitions, music festivals all resumed after nearly two years on hiatus.

No matter the story, our photographers were out and about in Courier country to capture the best pictures – documenting the highs and the lows in our communities.

We asked them to choose some of their favourite pictures of the year and they didn’t let us down.

Their picks of the pics included some high-flying stunts, colour and big smiles, as well as political protests and even some war games.

So take a trip back through 2022 with us.

Arbroath FC star Bobby Linn took on darts ace Alan Soutar at Gayfield this month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association (YeABBA) arranged the Broughty Ferry New Year’s Day Dook 2022. Vivian Scott is seen having fun. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Marti Pellow performs at Dundee’s Caird Hall to a packed-out audience. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Protesters clash outside Perth Concert Hall before the Conservative leadership contest hustings event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Arbroath Footers Running Club held their second Parkrun in January along the West Links. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Fire Service Water Rescue Unit was called into action to remove 3 people from a property in Pitscottie. The residents were removed by inflatable dinghy to safety after their home became flooded. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
V&A Dundee opened the first major exhibition on Michael Clark, the ground-breaking Scottish dancer and choreographer, curated and organised by Barbican, London. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Scott Young and Lewis Allan who succeeded in winning council approval for a new indoor skate park in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning boxer Sam Hickey at Skyaxe Gym in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Alex James Colquhoun (Showmen’s Guild Scotland), MSP David Torrance and Fife Lord Provost Jim Leishman at the Links Market in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Countess of Wessex and Forfar with Jessica Boyd, 4, when visiting the children at Forfar Early Learning Centre and getting a tour of the new facility. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) was thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
One of the competitors in action at a war games event held in Cairngreen Wood, Fife.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Diwali celebrations at Dundee Hindu Cultural & Community Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Vice-chairwoman of Forfar Day Care Centre Liz Ross and member Evelyn Balfour enjoy a laugh at the 35th anniversary of Forfar Day Care Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Balmossie Green Christmas lights switch-on. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
There was fire and chaos in Kirkton. Police and emergency services during the riots in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Naomi Cuseng of Bell Baxter High School and the school’s therapy pet Bella. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Raisin Monday was enjoyed by students in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fleur Baxter’s bale art tribute to the Queen was given a thumbs up by the sketch’s original artist. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Launch of massive ‘Beanotown’ sign at Dundee Law for Bash Streets Festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

