Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod named captain as Scotland fall to Czech Republic

Dundee United prospect Rory MacLeod captained Scotland U17s on Tuesday morning as they suffered a heavy defeat against the Czech Republic.

The Tartan Teens were routed 5-1 in the UEFA Qualifying Round clash in Malta.

Samuel Pikolon gave the Czech Republic an early lead, only for Rangers youngster Alexander Hutton to level within six minutes.

However, Vojtech Hranos struck prior to the break — and Brian McLaughlin’s side were well beaten in the second period, with Dominik Pech, Mikulas Konecny and Daniel Rus getting in on the act.

The defeat comes six days after Scotland kicked off their Hungary 2023 qualification bid with a 6-0 demolition of Malta.

MacLeod, 16, also started that fixture as he cements himself as a key players in that age group.

MacLeod has already made three senior appearances for the Tangerines, even rattling the post in a 1-1 draw against Celtic last season.

The precocious front-man became Dundee United’s youngest ever player when he made his debut at the age of just 16 years and six days against Motherwell in February.