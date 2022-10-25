Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod named captain as Scotland fall to Czech Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod named captain as Scotland fall to Czech Republic

By Alan Temple
October 25 2022, 1.05pm Updated: October 25 2022, 1.47pm
Rory MacLeod, No.7, proudly sports the armband. Image: Scottish FA
Rory MacLeod, No.7, proudly sports the armband. Image: Scottish FA

Dundee United prospect Rory MacLeod captained Scotland U17s on Tuesday morning as they suffered a heavy defeat against the Czech Republic.

The Tartan Teens were routed 5-1 in the UEFA Qualifying Round clash in Malta.

Samuel Pikolon gave the Czech Republic an early lead, only for Rangers youngster Alexander Hutton to level within six minutes.

However, Vojtech Hranos struck prior to the break — and Brian McLaughlin’s side were well beaten in the second period, with Dominik Pech, Mikulas Konecny and Daniel Rus getting in on the act.

Rory MacLeod in action for Dundee United.
Rory MacLeod, 16, is among United's top prospects. Image: SNS

The defeat comes six days after Scotland kicked off their Hungary 2023 qualification bid with a 6-0 demolition of Malta.

MacLeod, 16, also started that fixture as he cements himself as a key players in that age group.

MacLeod has already made three senior appearances for the Tangerines, even rattling the post in a 1-1 draw against Celtic last season.

The precocious front-man became Dundee United’s youngest ever player when he made his debut at the age of just 16 years and six days against Motherwell in February.

