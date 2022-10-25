Fear Broughty Ferry New Year’s Day Dook ‘forgotten’ after Covid turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fear Broughty Ferry New Year’s Day Dook ‘forgotten’ after Covid turmoil

By Matteo Bell
October 25 2022, 1.35pm Updated: October 25 2022, 6.03pm
Broughty Ferry New Year's Day Dook in 2020.
The 2020 dook. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Organisers of the Broughty Ferry New Year’s Day Dook say they fear people have forgotten about their event since the pandemic.

The endurance test takes place on the first day of every year, with brave swimmers plunging into the freezing Tay for charity.

At its height the dook, which dates back 140 years, had 400 annual participants but twice fell victim to coronavirus restrictions.

The event, organised by Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association (YeABBA), had to be cancelled in 2021 due to Covid-19.

Broughty Ferry New Year's dook.
Participants at the 2022 Broughty Ferry New Year’s dook. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It was allowed to go ahead this year, however due to restrictions and lingering fears about the virus, only 53 dookers took part.

Entries for next year’s swim are now open – but just 14 people have signed up so far.

Broughty Ferry Dook has taken ‘retrograde step’

Joyce McIntosh, YeABBA lifetime president who has been with the group for more than 40 years, is worried people may have forgotten about the tradition.

She said: “We do like to have a good turnout, but now we need to take a look at what we’re doing.

“For me personally it feels like a bit of a retrograde step.”

Joyce McIntosh at the last Broughty Ferry New Year's Day Dook.
Joyce McIntosh at the last dook. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She added: “When I first joined YeABBA there were only three of us, but it grew over time.

“We brought the dook up to this level and this is where we want to be – we don’t want to go back.

“I think we took that for granted a bit, but it’s not like that now.”

Plea for dookers to sign up ahead of 2023

Joyce and her fellow YeABBA members are now looking to boost attendance for the next dook, otherwise they may have to scale it back

They’ve called for anyone with an interest to sign up online, and those who take part are invited to raise money for a charity of their choice.

Brave Dundonians taking the plunge at 2020's dook.
Brave Dundonians taking the plunge at 2020’s dook. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Entries cost £15 for adults and £10 for kids.

Joyce said: “The dook will always go ahead, no matter how many we’ve got.

“Obviously from a financial point of view that’s like a suicidal statement, but it’s up to me and my fundraising committee to work hard and encourage people to come into this.

The dook in 2020.
Dookers taking to the water in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It’s like opening up a shop with a full stock of goods and only having half a dozen people coming in.

“Do you close down the shop for the rest of the day? No, you think of other ways of marketing.

“There are so many costs we could look at pruning, but we don’t want to do that.

“We still want to bring that feel-good factor on New Year’s Day, keep up a 140-year-old tradition and get people having a fun time.

“We would never close down and I hope we never get ourselves in that position.”

