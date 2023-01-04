UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges

By Nancy Nicolson
January 4 2023, 9.58am Updated: January 4 2023, 10.28am
JUST THE TICKET: Showmanship awards will be handed out by Tom Lomas from Derbyshire.
Around 500 dairy cattle and 7000 visitors are expected to attend the  2023 UK Dairy Expo at Harrison & Hetherington’s Borderway Mart on Saturday March 11.

The Holstein and Brown Swiss classes will be judged by Nathan Thomas from North Lewisburg, Ohio and his wife, Jennifer Thomas, will judge the Red and White, Jersey and Ayrshire classes

The husband-and-wife team own and operate Triple-T Holsteins which consists of over 100 registered head of Holsteins and Jerseys.

With a wealth of judging experience behind him, Nathan has judged local, state, regional, national and international shows for Holstein, Red and White Holsteins and Jerseys, while Jenny has also judged shows to national levels for Holstein, Jersey and other component breeds.

Nathan and Jennifer Thomas will travel from Ohio to judge.Show

Meanwhile, Duncan Hunter from Hertfordshire will judge the British Friesian and Dairy Shorthorn classes

He is the founder and owner of Hunter Dairy Consulting and bred and owned the Haresfoot herd of pedigree Ayrshires and the Ashlyns herd of pedigree Holsteins. success.

Duncan said: “It is a huge honour to be put forward to judge the British Friesians at the 2023 Borderway UK Dairy Expo. At a time when the breed is so hugely popular throughout commercial dairy farming systems in the UK, it will be my privilege to cast my eyes over those representing the breed and promoting what they have to offer to a world-wide platform.”

Duncan Hunter will judge the British Friesian and Dairy Shorthorn classes.

Tom Lomas from Derbyshire will judge the International Showmanship show.

He has worked as an embryo transfer practitioner at Celltech Embryo Transfer Ltd and also runs an Elite Holstein and Jersey herd under the prefix TLC.

Event organiser, Glyn Lucas said: “Judging such a phenomenal line-up of livestock is not a challenge for the faint-hearted. Borderway UK Dairy Expo has cultivated a worldwide reputation as one of the most notable shows in the calendar and the calibre of cattle it attracts is testament to that.”

 

