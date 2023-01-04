UK Dairy Expo announces leading judges

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 500 dairy cattle and 7000 visitors are expected to attend the 2023 UK Dairy Expo at Harrison & Hetherington’s Borderway Mart on Saturday March 11.

The Holstein and Brown Swiss classes will be judged by Nathan Thomas from North Lewisburg, Ohio and his wife, Jennifer Thomas, will judge the Red and White, Jersey and Ayrshire classes

The husband-and-wife team own and operate Triple-T Holsteins which consists of over 100 registered head of Holsteins and Jerseys.

With a wealth of judging experience behind him, Nathan has judged local, state, regional, national and international shows for Holstein, Red and White Holsteins and Jerseys, while Jenny has also judged shows to national levels for Holstein, Jersey and other component breeds.

Meanwhile, Duncan Hunter from Hertfordshire will judge the British Friesian and Dairy Shorthorn classes

He is the founder and owner of Hunter Dairy Consulting and bred and owned the Haresfoot herd of pedigree Ayrshires and the Ashlyns herd of pedigree Holsteins. success.

Duncan said: “It is a huge honour to be put forward to judge the British Friesians at the 2023 Borderway UK Dairy Expo. At a time when the breed is so hugely popular throughout commercial dairy farming systems in the UK, it will be my privilege to cast my eyes over those representing the breed and promoting what they have to offer to a world-wide platform.”

Tom Lomas from Derbyshire will judge the International Showmanship show.

He has worked as an embryo transfer practitioner at Celltech Embryo Transfer Ltd and also runs an Elite Holstein and Jersey herd under the prefix TLC.

Event organiser, Glyn Lucas said: “Judging such a phenomenal line-up of livestock is not a challenge for the faint-hearted. Borderway UK Dairy Expo has cultivated a worldwide reputation as one of the most notable shows in the calendar and the calibre of cattle it attracts is testament to that.”