COURIER OPINION: Teacher strikes must be resolved before pupils fall further behind

No matter the wider rights and wrongs, one thing is for certain – teacher strikes do absolutely nothing to further the cause of our already struggling young people.

That is not to deride the teachers themselves, who have every right to demand a fair day’s pay for a (very hard) day’s work.

But it does mean serious effort must be put toward finding a solution before yet more classroom time is lost.

The whole affair might not be quite so critical were it not for the fact our children are already suffering the inevitable after-effects of pandemic-enforced school lockdowns.

With the best will in the world “home learning” equated to time off for many young people.

There is no substitute for time spent in the classroom.

SG & COSLA have stubbornly failed to take advantage of the opportunities the EIS has put forward to help settle this dispute. Reheating old offers & repeating tired spin is not going to resolve this dispute or end the planned strike action.https://t.co/9ALvCEjyAG — EIS (@EISUnion) December 31, 2022

The last thing this nation’s children need right now is more time at home when they should be in learning establishments.

That is important not just for their educational growth, but also their social development.

Some 16 days of industrial action are planned for January and February.

Action must be taken now to mitigate the impact.