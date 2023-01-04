Police seal Methil street after sudden death of man, 27

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 27-year-old man has died suddenly in the Methil area of Fife.

Police were called to an address on Whyte Rose Terrace in the town at around 1.10am on Wednesday morning.

They are now investigating the death, which is being treated as unexplained.

Locals say the street remains taped off near the Tower Bar on Wellesley Road, with a large police presence in the area.

A force spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an address in Whyte Rose Terrace, Methil, Leven around 1.10am on Wednesday following the sudden death of a 27-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

More to follow.