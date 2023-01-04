Man, 40, dies in Dundee flat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 40-year-old man has died at a flat in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to a property on Loons Road at around 11pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland confirmed paramedics attended the address, near the junction with Gardner Street, following a report of concern for a person, but the man died at the scene.

Officers say there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11pm on Sunday January 1, police attended a concern for person call at an address in Loons Road, Dundee.

“Paramedics attended, however, the 40-year-old man died at the scene.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”