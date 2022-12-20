How will teacher strikes affect schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How will teacher strikes affect schools in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire?

By Cheryl Peebles
December 20 2022, 3.30pm Updated: December 20 2022, 3.54pm
A striking teacher during a recent EIS strike at Morgan Academy, Dundee, on November 24. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A striking teacher during a recent EIS strike at Morgan Academy, Dundee, on November 24. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Schools across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire face more closures due to continuing strike action by teachers.

Two days of strike action have already seen school closures and partial closures on November 24 and December 8.

More industrial action is planned for January and February as four teaching unions – the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA), NASUWT and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes in Scotland (AHDS) – continue their fight for better pay.

Here we give the latest information on how local schools will be affected and why teachers are striking.

Will schools close again in the new year?

Unless a pay deal is struck before then, a series of walkouts between January 10 and February 2 will affect each school on two dates.

The picket line at Perth Academy on November 24. Image: supplied by EIS Perth.

On Tuesday, January 10, primary school, special school (primary and primary/secondary) and early years teachers will strike with the EIS and NASUWT.

Confirmed January 10 closures:

  • All Dundee City Council primary schools, attached nurseries and Kingspark School (a list of nurseries which will remain open is here)
  • All Perth and Kinross Council primary schools, early learning centres and Fairview School
  • All Fife primary schools, associated nursery classes, special schools and primary pupil support centres (arrangements for family nurture centres yet to be confirmed)
  • All Angus primary schools and some nurseries (Andover, Inverbrothock, Northmuir, Seaview, Southesk, Warddykes nurseries and ELCCs at Carnoustie and Forfar will remain open)

On Wednesday, January 11, secondary and special school (secondary only) teachers  will walk out with the EIS, NASUWT and SSTA.

Confirmed January 11 closures:

  • All Dundee City Council secondary schools
  • All Perth and Kinross Council secondary schools
  • All Fife Council secondary schools and secondary pupil support centres
  • All Angus Council secondary schools

A series of EIS strikes by teachers in all schools will be held in different local authority areas on these dates:

  • Tuesday January 17 Perth and Kinross: closure of all primary and secondary schools, Fairview School and early learning centres confirmed
  • Wednesday January 18 – Fife closure of all primary schools, associated nursery classes, secondary schools, special schools and pupil support centres confirmed (arrangements for family nurture centres yet to be confirmed)
  • Friday January 20 – Angus closures yet to be confirmed
  • Thursday February 2 – Dundee City closures yet to be confirmed

Will there be more strike dates?

The SSTA says further strike action days affecting secondary schools are being considered by its executive committee and will be announced soon.

NASUWT members have also begun a programme of action short of strike action, refusing to cover for absent colleagues and attending no more than one meeting per week outside pupil sessions.

Why are school teachers striking?

Teachers in all four unions are striking for better pay.

Striking teachers outside Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville’s office in Dunfermline on November 24. Image: supplied by EIS Fife.

The EIS is campaigning for a 10% pay rise – NASUWT is seeking 12% – and unions have rejected the latest offer of up to 6.85%.

Currently fully-qualified, non-promoted teachers are paid between £33,729 and £42,336.

