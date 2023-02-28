St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year history

By Michael Alexander
February 28 2023, 10.00am Updated: February 28 2023, 12.32pm
Tatiana Apostol as Lady Kate in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club.
Tatiana Apostol as Lady Kate in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club.

History is being made as a woman organises St Andrews’ annual Kate Kennedy procession for the first time in its 97-year existence.

Tatiana Apostol, who was the first-ever female bejant (first-year student) to play Kate last year, will be the first-ever female Marshall of the Procession when the colourful event returns on April 2.

Organised by the Kate Kennedy Club, the procession, which dates back to 1926 and celebrates the town’s rich history, will see 150 students, locals and university staff dress up in historical costumes, re-enacting prominent figures who have made an impact on St Andrews.

Keeping traditions alive

The Kate Kennedy Club and the procession raise money for local Fife charities such as Home Start East Fife and Families First.

Tatiana told The Courier: “This year is very different as it is the first time that the procession is organised by a woman.

“The tradition is that last year’s Kate is the marshall the following year.

“I was the first ever female bejant to play Kate Kennedy and am therefore the first woman to organise the Kate Kennedy procession.

“I do not believe, however, that this amendment speaks so much about me as it does about the Kate Kennedy Club, keeping traditions alive while enthusiastically renewing them to embrace our ever-changing society.”

What is the procession about?

The procession will take place on Sunday April 2 from 2pm to 4pm.

It will start at St Salvator’s Quadrangle, then move on to North Street, Market Street and South Street.

Led by a barefoot Saint Andrew and the City of St Andrews Pipe Band, the annual Kate Kennedy procession sees characters from 700-years of St Andrews history parade through the town.

Kate Kennedy procession heads down South Street in 2022. Image: Kate Kennedy Club

Characters depicting cardinals, queens and kings to golfers, bishops and even former St Andrews University rector John Cleese fill the cobbled streets in the special event which brings town and gown together.

However, nothing outshines the emergence of the most anticipated character: the mystical Lady Katherine Kennedy, the adored niece of St Salvator’s College founder Bishop Kennedy.

Legend has it that ‘Kate’ would come visit her uncle and was idolised by students.

Kate Kennedy procession 2022 gathers at St Salvator’s. Image: Kate Kennedy Club

Every procession day, St Salvator’s church bells ring to mark her arrival, one among which the bishop named after his beloved niece.

Tradition dictates that Lady Kate is played by the “most promising first-year member” of the student-run Kate Kennedy Club.

She is drawn through the town in a daffodil-festooned horse and carriage, cheered on amid an atmosphere of spring celebration.

Who will play Lady Kate this year?

Tatiana said she cannot yet say who Lady Kate will be this year as this is only revealed on the day of the event to the wider public and the club itself.

She added: “It is not without reason that the deputy provost of Fife previously described this “fantastic spectacle” as “dramatically and phenomenally St Andrews”.

“It is my profound belief that the procession should be an inspiration to us all to achieve greater things in the future and, who knows, one day we might just inspire a new procession character!

The 2019 Kate Kennedy procession

“The deep friendship and respect which exists between the club members is what makes each procession so special.

“Sir James Irvine wrote in 1940 “it is difficult to say what makes one Kate Kennedy procession better than others, but I imagine it is the spirit in which it is approached that is the main factor”.

“I can assure you that this year’s procession will be approached in the best of spirits and will brighten up our “auld grey toon”.

Shaping identity

The Keeper of the Costumes believes the importance of the annual procession lies in its role of helping to shape St Andrews’ identity.

The procession encompasses the whole community.

The procession reaffirms St Andrews’ local identity.

With constant social change in the town due to the high number of students, the procession “reaffirms St Andrews’ local identity”, the club says.

Change from Saturday to Sunday

Tatiana added that the procession is traditionally held on the second Saturday of April.

The 2019 Kate Kennedy procession

This year, however, it’s being held on a Sunday because St Salvator’s Quadrangle has been booked every single Saturday of April for weddings.

This is due to a backlog of weddings which were postponed due to Covid-19.

“We have thus decided to do it on Sunday April 2,” she said.

“April 9 is Easter Sunday so we thought that was not a good idea.

“The two next Sundays were during revision period so also not a good idea.”

The procession returned in 2022 after a two-year enforced Covid-19 break.



