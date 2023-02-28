St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year history

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

History is being made as a woman organises St Andrews’ annual Kate Kennedy procession for the first time in its 97-year existence.

Tatiana Apostol, who was the first-ever female bejant (first-year student) to play Kate last year, will be the first-ever female Marshall of the Procession when the colourful event returns on April 2.

Organised by the Kate Kennedy Club, the procession, which dates back to 1926 and celebrates the town’s rich history, will see 150 students, locals and university staff dress up in historical costumes, re-enacting prominent figures who have made an impact on St Andrews.

Keeping traditions alive

The Kate Kennedy Club and the procession raise money for local Fife charities such as Home Start East Fife and Families First.

Tatiana told The Courier: “This year is very different as it is the first time that the procession is organised by a woman.

“The tradition is that last year’s Kate is the marshall the following year.

“I was the first ever female bejant to play Kate Kennedy and am therefore the first woman to organise the Kate Kennedy procession.

“I do not believe, however, that this amendment speaks so much about me as it does about the Kate Kennedy Club, keeping traditions alive while enthusiastically renewing them to embrace our ever-changing society.”

What is the procession about?

The procession will take place on Sunday April 2 from 2pm to 4pm.

It will start at St Salvator’s Quadrangle, then move on to North Street, Market Street and South Street.

Led by a barefoot Saint Andrew and the City of St Andrews Pipe Band, the annual Kate Kennedy procession sees characters from 700-years of St Andrews history parade through the town.

Characters depicting cardinals, queens and kings to golfers, bishops and even former St Andrews University rector John Cleese fill the cobbled streets in the special event which brings town and gown together.

However, nothing outshines the emergence of the most anticipated character: the mystical Lady Katherine Kennedy, the adored niece of St Salvator’s College founder Bishop Kennedy.

Legend has it that ‘Kate’ would come visit her uncle and was idolised by students.

Every procession day, St Salvator’s church bells ring to mark her arrival, one among which the bishop named after his beloved niece.

Tradition dictates that Lady Kate is played by the “most promising first-year member” of the student-run Kate Kennedy Club.

She is drawn through the town in a daffodil-festooned horse and carriage, cheered on amid an atmosphere of spring celebration.

Who will play Lady Kate this year?

Tatiana said she cannot yet say who Lady Kate will be this year as this is only revealed on the day of the event to the wider public and the club itself.

She added: “It is not without reason that the deputy provost of Fife previously described this “fantastic spectacle” as “dramatically and phenomenally St Andrews”.

“It is my profound belief that the procession should be an inspiration to us all to achieve greater things in the future and, who knows, one day we might just inspire a new procession character!

“The deep friendship and respect which exists between the club members is what makes each procession so special.

“Sir James Irvine wrote in 1940 “it is difficult to say what makes one Kate Kennedy procession better than others, but I imagine it is the spirit in which it is approached that is the main factor”.

“I can assure you that this year’s procession will be approached in the best of spirits and will brighten up our “auld grey toon”.

Shaping identity

The Keeper of the Costumes believes the importance of the annual procession lies in its role of helping to shape St Andrews’ identity.

The procession encompasses the whole community.

The procession reaffirms St Andrews’ local identity.

With constant social change in the town due to the high number of students, the procession “reaffirms St Andrews’ local identity”, the club says.

Change from Saturday to Sunday

Tatiana added that the procession is traditionally held on the second Saturday of April.

This year, however, it’s being held on a Sunday because St Salvator’s Quadrangle has been booked every single Saturday of April for weddings.

This is due to a backlog of weddings which were postponed due to Covid-19.

“We have thus decided to do it on Sunday April 2,” she said.

“April 9 is Easter Sunday so we thought that was not a good idea.

“The two next Sundays were during revision period so also not a good idea.”

The procession returned in 2022 after a two-year enforced Covid-19 break.