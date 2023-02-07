New teacher strike action in Perthshire and Fife constituencies of Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New teacher strike action in Perthshire and Fife constituencies of Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary

By Debbie Clarke
February 7 2023, 2.17pm Updated: February 7 2023, 5.37pm
New teacher strike dates have been announced targeting schools in the Perthshire North constituency of Deputy First Minister John Swinney. He is pictured outside Bertha Park High School in Perthshire, which he officially opened in January 2020. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
New teacher strike dates have been announced targeting schools in the Perthshire North constituency of Deputy First Minister John Swinney. He is pictured outside Bertha Park High School in Perthshire, which he officially opened in January 2020. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

New teacher strike dates have been announced targeting schools in the Perthshire North constituency of Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

The action announced by the EIS union will also hit the Dunfermline constituency of Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

With talks last month failing to reach a resolution and the pay claim remaining unsettled, the Educational Institute for Scotland (EIS) – the country’s largest teaching union –  has today announced an escalation of its action.

Further teacher strike action

It includes targeted strike action in schools within the constituencies of other key figures in the Scottish Government and Cosla, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Councillor Katie Hagmann and Scottish Greens education spokesperson Ross Greer.

EIS members in four of the five areas will be called out on three consecutive days from Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24.

All five areas will be targeted for a further three days of action from Tuesday, March 7.

This is in addition to two days of national strike action already called for February 28 and March 1.

And a 20 further days of rolling strikes across all local authority areas from March 13 until April 21.

Teachers campaign for 10 per cent pay rise

The national strike has been organised by several unions in a campaign for a 10 per cent pay rise.

Teaching unions EIS, NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes Scotland (AHDS) are all taking part in industrial action.

Together they have rejected a 5% raise and the latest offer of up to 6.85% for lowest-paid staff.

A year since pay claim submitted

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “It is deeply regrettable that the continuing inaction, obfuscation and spin from the Scottish Government and Cosla on teachers’ pay has led to an escalation of our programme of strike action.

“It has now been a year since our pay claim was submitted, and teachers should
have had their pay rise in their pay packet last April.

“Instead, the Scottish Government and Cosla initially offered a pathetic 2% pay settlement – at a time when inflation was nearly four times that amount.

“Since then, the Scottish Government and Cosla have dithered, delayed and dragged their feet while the cost of living has continued to soar.”

