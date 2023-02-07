Perth mum stops her children from playing in park due to ‘raw sewage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth mum stops her children from playing in park due to ‘raw sewage’

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 7 2023, 2.17pm Updated: February 7 2023, 3.06pm
Flooding in Darnhall Park in Se3ptember 2022. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Flooding in Darnhall Park in Se3ptember 2022. Image: Stuart Cowper.

Scottish Water is working with house-builder Bellway to resolve a drainage issue next to a Perth play park.

One local mum told us she would not let her young children play at Darnhall Park due to raw sewage regularly overflowing from the drain.

Perth and Kinross Council (PKC) has insisted keeping its play areas safe was a “top priority”.

The mum – who did not want to be named – questioned how safe it was for children to play at the park which sits between Murray Crescent and Darnhall Crescent.

She said: “There is a drain that is full of sewage and it keeps overflowing. I do not think it is safe for my children to play there.”

Storage tank concerns

But PKC said an inspection showed there was no raw sewage detected on or beside the play equipment.

A PKC spokesperson said: “At the time of the works being carried out by Scottish Water the area was inspected and there was no raw sewage noted on or beside the play equipment.”

The drainage issue seems to have arisen from a problem with a stormwater storage tank.

The playpark at Darnhall Crescent.

According to Scottish Water Bellway installed the tank at Darnhall Crescent to manage additional flows from Bellway’s development just off Glasgow Road.

The tank has not yet passed into Scottish Water’s ownership.

System fell apart

Bellway said its “substantial” drainage system had “performed as designed” for more than five years until a major flood in September 2022.

A spokesperson for Bellway said: “Bellway has been working with Scottish Water to investigate the flooding on our site and identified blockages caused by the floodwater which were cleared to allow the system to work as designed.

“We are undertaking further works to ensure the drainage system is working correctly.”

Scottish Water demand

Scottish Water will not take ownership of the stormwater storage tank until the problem is fixed.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “An additional stormwater storage tank was installed several years ago by a contractor working for Bellway in the park below Darnhall Crescent.

“The new storm tank currently remains the responsibility of the developer, but we are aware that it has not been operating correctly.

“Our local team has responded to incidents of surcharging to investigate, mitigate impact on the environment as far as possible and clean up.

“We have been engaging with Bellway about this and understand that they have recently completed further investigations. We will continue to work with them to ensure the cause of the problem is understood and remedied as soon as possible.

“There is a process for this kind of new infrastructure which is expected to result in the tank being transferred into Scottish Water’s ownership and care, but this can only happen once all required information has been received from the developer and any remedial work has been completed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Pitlochry Care Home
Follow-up inspection of Pitlochry Care Home reveals continued litany of 'critical' problems
A nail-biting and yet stunningly beautiful scene from the film Walking on Clouds. Picture by Claudino Junior.
Daredevil slacklining between hot air balloons is among films being showcased at Pitlochry Festival…
Deputy First Minister John Swinney MSP pictured outside Bertha Park High School in Perth, which he officially opened in January 2020. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
New teacher strike action in Perthshire and Fife constituencies of Deputy First Minister and…
Sophie McGown's earring business EarSass has been nominated for a prestigious fashion award.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who launched 'sassy' earring business - nominated for prestigious industry…
The B8062 Dunning to Auchterarder road.
Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man's disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
The council's finance committee approved the changes last week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Union boss fears redundancy pay changes at Perth and Kinross Council could lead to…
Boxing Day assault Dundee
Boy, 13, charged in connection with rape in Perthshire
Hunters of Kinross and Loch Leven's Larder celebrating their victories together. Image: Scottish Countryside Alliance
Two Kinross food and drink businesses crowned 'Champions for Scotland' at national awards

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
7
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…
Brechin City players showed their their appreciation to their supporters at Wick. Image: Brechin City FC
Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus…
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a…
Sheku Bayoh.
Signs of possible 'disturbance' in Sheku Bayoh's Fife home, inquiry hears

Editor's Picks

Most Commented