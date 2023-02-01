Who’s on strike across Scotland and what do they want?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Who’s on strike across Scotland and what do they want?

Widespread industrial action has disrupted nearly every public service in Scotland, including our schools, emergency services and transport.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 1 2023, 5.00pm Updated: February 1 2023, 5.12pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.

Widespread industrial action has disrupted nearly every public service in Scotland, including our schools, emergency services and transport.

It has also hit the Scottish Parliament where some MSPs refused to cross a picket line on the day an estimated 500,000 UK workers walked out.

Here’s a guide to why people are striking, what their unions demand and where communities across the country are feeling the impact.

Schools

Teachers have been taking turns to strike in different areas in recent weeks as the EIS union fights for better pay and conditions.

Staff in Perth and Kinross led the way with a strike on January 17, while Fife staff took industrial action the following day.

Angus teachers went on strike on January 20, while staff in Dundee agreed to stay home on February 2.

Teachers protesting for better pay. Image: PA.

Two days of national strikes will follow on February 28 and March 1 if their demands are not met.

If the row continues after that, staff will take part in a rolling programme of walkouts across Scotland’s 32 council areas from March 13 to April 21.

The EIS want teachers across Scotland to get a 10% pay increase.

Scottish Government education secretary Shirley Anne-Somerville offered staff a 5% rise, saying it would take wages for a fully-qualified teacher to more than £35,000.

Other demands from the EIS include increasing teacher numbers, reducing class contact time for staff and bringing down class sizes.

Firefighters

For the first time in 20 years, firefighters across Scotland voted for industrial action in a pay dispute.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) rejected a 5% wage rise offer with the vast majority of their members backing a strike on January 31.

Firefighters have voted in favour of strike action. Image: DC Thomson.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says there will still be firefighters available to attend any incidents during industrial action.

No dates for the strikes have been announced yet. Union bosses are still to meet employers, and say they want a pay rise which is above the rate of inflation.

Nurses

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf were able to avert an NHS strike last month when nurses threatened to walk out.

The Royal College of Nursing announced it would pause planned industrial action after the government agreed to discuss a wage increase.

By contrast, nurses and ambulance workers walked out last month in England and are set to strike again on February 6 as their dispute with Westminster continues.

Universities

University and college staff across the Scotland went on strike on February 1, meaning some students in Dundee and St Andrews saw lectures cancelled.

Further industrial action will follow on a further 10 days from February 9 to February 28, and on seven dates next month from March 1 to March 22.

The Universities and Colleges Union wants employers to improve on a pay offer at the moment of up to 5%.

Union chiefs also claim current plans will see academic staff losing out on key pension benefits, which they want to see restored.

They claim cuts will see staff lose out on 35% of their future retirement income, and warn this will top £100,000 for staff starting out in their careers.

Railways

Scotland was crippled by rail strikes throughout much of 2022.

However, it was confirmed services would be running as normal on February 1 and 3 despite the RMT union spearheading more walkouts in England.

ScotRail reached a deal with trade union bosses. Image: Sandy McCook.

Rail bosses at ScotRail were able to reach an agreement with trade union chiefs in November to raise wages for workers by at least 7.5% and guarantee no compulsory redundancies for at least six years.

A separate dispute between the RMT union and Network Rail over proposed job cuts could still result in future strikes in Scotland.

Civil servants

The Scottish Parliament was quiet on February 1 as many civil servants walked out and picketed Holyrood.

Civil servants want a 10% pay increase, but up until now they have only been offered a 2% rise.

UK Government statistics from March 2022 showed the average civil servant in Scotland earns just under £28,000 a year.

Senior staff can earn over £80,000 per annum, while administrative workers typically bring in just above £21,000.

Scottish Parliament staff are on strike. Image: Shuttlestock.

Labour and Scottish Green MSPs decided not to enter parliament in a show of support to those fighting for higher pay.

The PCS union, representing government workers, has also warned more than 90,000 staff are at risk of redundancy due to planned Westminster job cuts.

How are the Scottish and UK governments responding?

The SNP Government says it has limited funds to give public sector staff the wage increases being demanded due to inflation pressures on budgets.

In an emergency budget in Holyrood last November, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said cuts would be needed to meet any pay increases.

However, the SNP has widely condemned Tory plans to curb the ability of key workers in vital public sector jobs to take industrial action.

Stephen Flynn will condemn Tory strike laws at a rally. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Dundee-born Stephen Flynn, said: “The SNP will always stand up for workers’ rights and vigorously defend the right to strike.”

Rishi Sunak has blamed trade unions for strikes across the UK and has regularly used industrial action to attack his Labour rival Sir Keir Starmer.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on February 1 he said: “He can’t stand up to his union bosses. He can’t stand up for Britain’s schoolchildren today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
2
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against 'anti-union agenda'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented