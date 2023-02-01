First look inside Angus Alchemy distillery in Carnoustie as it opens doors to public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First look inside Angus Alchemy distillery in Carnoustie as it opens doors to public

By Glen Barclay
February 1 2023, 5.00pm
If you're interested in distilling or love to visit distilleries, then make sure to add Angus Alchemy to your list. Image: Paul Reid
If you're interested in distilling or love to visit distilleries, then make sure to add Angus Alchemy to your list. Image: Paul Reid

The self-proclaimed Angus Mixers of Mayhem will open their new distillery and visitor centre tomorrow (Thursday February 2)

Angus Alchemy will be offering a choice of five unique tasting experiences involving gin, moonshine, vodka and whisky at their Carnoustie headquarters.

Having launched the business in March 2020 the vision of a visitor centre wasn’t always one the team had their sights set on.

Co-founder Campbell Archibald said: “We just planned on buying a cheap still, putting it in the shed and then have a laugh.

The distillery will offer a range of different tastings. Image: Paul Reid

“But after the moonshine, we thought we should build a place where people will want to come and see.”

Located on the A92 at Woodhill by Carnoustie the distillery is easily accessible from Angus and Tayside.

A unique micro-distillery

Phil Paton, Martin Brown and Campbell Archibald bought the Woodhill unit, a former caravan sales lot, in August 2021 and have invested a six-figure sum into the business.

The transformation from then is remarkable, combining the familiarity of traditional distilleries with their disruptive, industrial signature.

From left: Phil Paton, Campbell Archibald and Martin Brown. Image: Paul Reid

The deep copper stills and spinning dials immerse guests in an informative yet entertaining distillery experience which doesn’t disappoint.

Relatively small in size compared to some of its competitors, the team at Angus Alchemy make up for that with their exuberant personalities.

“When you come in the door there is no doubt about what we do.

The distillery is filled with unique decorative items. Image: Paul Reid

“We want to give everyone a good experience. We tailor all the experiences to the customer,” said Campbell.

The Angus Alchemy team produce two of their own gins – Navy strength and Prickly.

Alongside Cranachan, flavoured with their own Nine to Hive honey and clootie dumpling moonshines.

As well as alcohol, the team offer a range of merchandise including T-shirts, hoodies, snapback hats and whisky tumblers.

The Angus Alchemy experience

Guests will have five unique tasting experiences to choose from.

The Angus Local, The Albannach, The Alchemist, Angel’s Share and Keys to the Liquor Store – all offering differing tasting menus.

The tours can cater for up to 20 people and are available to book Thursday to Monday from 11am.

The still where the magic happens. Image: Paul Reid

Visitors will have the chance to taste the in-house gins or moonshines depending on package selection, or choose from a wide range of Angus distilled alcohols.

These can be paired with locally sourced pies and puddings which are offered as additional add-ons.

Guests looking for an exclusive experience can opt for the Keys to the Liquor Store tour. Here they will receive four high end drams unique to Angus Alchemy, included within the £150 price tag.

A range of products will be available to be enjoyed. Image: Paul Reid

Non-alcoholic alternatives are available.

In addition to the tasting sessions guests also have the opportunity to dry distilling themselves. The Alchemy Academy offers guests the chance to create their own gin mixes using an array of flavours and spices for £95.

All recipes are stored for any future orders.

The future is local

With an emphasis on local produce and supporting the community Angus Alchemy are joining other Angus distillers to form The Angus Spirit Trail.

This proposed route will aim to encourage tourists to see all of what Angus’ alcohol scene has to offer.

Phil Paton checking on the pot still. Image: Paul Reid

“We are working with everyone on the spirit trail, we want to offer overseas visitors something they can’t get at home.

“It makes sense – you have the castle trail – so why not a spirit one.”

With plans for a restaurant on the horizon and distillery digs in the offing Angus Alchemy’s future looks bright.

See further inside…

Sit back and enjoy a dram or two at Angus Alchemy. Image: Paul Reid
Some of the quirky interiors. Image: Paul Reid
The angels taking their share of the spirit. Image: Paul Reid
A range of products from other local venues as well. Image: Paul Reid
The moonshine Angus Alchemy produces: Image: Paul Reid
A fun sign playing on the angels share. Image: Paul Reid

