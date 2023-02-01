Midweek meal: Pick a winner for dinner with spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Pick a winner for dinner with spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas

By Brian Stormont
February 1 2023, 5.00pm
A spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizza will fit any dinner table. Image: Cooks&Co.
A spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizza will fit any dinner table. Image: Cooks&Co.

If you are looking for a quick and easy meal that will delight the whole family then tuck into these spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas.

A sure-fire winner at the dinner table, pizza is the go-to meal for busy people.

Add vegetables in place of meats and you have a versatile meal that is not laden down with calories.

This recipe also uses feta cheese along with mozzarella to make it even lighter – and delicious.

The recipe comes from Cooks&Co, a brand of of olives, antipasti, ingredients, oils and sauces.

Cooks&Co yellow and red peppers and jalapeno slices are an easy way to add extra flavour to the pizza, as well as a bit of heat.

Overall, this is a simple kitchen recipe that will have everyone in the household coming back for more.

If you want more midweek meal ideas, then check out our archive here for dozens of unique and varied dishes.

Or click on the Cooks&Co website for many more recipes using the company’s assorted products.

Spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas

Spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizza. Image: Cooks&Co

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 2 x 220g frozen pizza dough balls, defrosted
  • 100g pizza sauce
  • 200g grated mozzarella
  • 1 courgette, cut into ribbons
  • 150g Cooks&Co Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers, quartered
  • 25g Cooks&Co Tri-Colour Jalapeno Slices
  • 100g feta
  • Drizzle extra virgin olive oil and basil leaves to serve

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 240C/220 Fan/475F/Gas Mark 9.
  2. On a floured surface, roll out each dough ball into a rough 30cm round and place on 2 large lightly floured baking trays. Spread with the pizza sauce leaving a 2cm border.
    Sprinkle with cheese and top with courgette ribbons, peppers and jalapenos. Crumble over the feta and drizzle with a little olive oil. Bake for 12-15 minutes.
  3. Drizzle with extra oil and scatter over a few basil leaves to serve.

Cook’s tip: Add spoonfuls of mascarpone instead of feta.

