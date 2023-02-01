Gilbert Price: Former Aberfeldy teacher and drama enthusiast dies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gilbert Price, an Aberfeldy teacher who played a huge part in the cultural life of the town, has died aged 81.

He taught maths and physics but also directed and produced shows and musicals at the school together with colleague Gordon Murch.

Outside work, Gilbert and his wife Anna, a film, television and stage actor, were leading members of Aberfeldy Amateur Dramatic Club and took part in many Scottish Community Drama Association competitions.

He was also a dedicated traveller who had taught in Africa, visited Antarctica and walked on the Great Wall of China.

Gilbert was born in Kirkcaldy, the son of Pathhead Congregational Church minister Arthur Morton Price and his wife Marie.

While he was young his father was appointed to Perth Congregational Church in Kinnoull Street and the family moved to live at Kincarrathie Crescent, off Isla Road,

Gilbert was educated at Perth Academy and hockey played a big part in his life. He turned out for the school side as well as Perthshire Hockey Club.

Stephen Pedgrift, club secretary, said: “Gilbert was a tremendous player and supporter of Perthshire Hockey Club. We all have very fond memories of Gilbert and he will be long remembered.”

Qualifications

Gilbert studied maths at physics at St Andrews University before undertaking teacher training at Dundee.

His first post was teaching in a secondary school at Songea in Tanzania.

His wife, Anna, said: “Gilbert always had an incredible sense of adventure so it was not a surprise that he went to Africa because he had an insatiable curiosity.”

Gilbert spent two years in Africa and on his return met Anna, an art teacher in Glenrothes.

They were married by Gilbert’s father in St Andrews University chapel in 1966 before heading to Swaziland where Gilbert had been offered a job.

Anna said: “The offer came about through Harry Telford of Perth who was teaching out there and had been a member of the Congregational Church in Perth. We spent four years there.”

Their son, Calum, was born in Africa followed by Shonagh and Gavin on the return to Scotland.

“When we were looking to return to Scotland we wrote to the counties we fancied living in and Perthshire came back with an offer that included a house. We thought we would give it a go for a couple of years but it ended up 50 years,” said Anna.

After a spell, Gilbert took charge of Breadalbane’s hostel and the family moved there before a move to Alma Avenue where they remained.

Although he retired more than 20 years ago, Gilbert had a further spell teaching in Africa, a continent he had a lifelong love for.

Despite suffering from arthritis, Gilbert persevered in playing tennis, golf at Kenmore and, in later years, indoor bowling at Aberfeldy.

After his funeral on Thursday, February 2 at Aberfeldy Parish Church at 11.30am, the cortege will be piped by Gus Clark, a former colleague of Gilbert.

Mr Price’s son, Gavin, is Elgin City manager and as owner of the Fountain Restaurant in Aberfeldy, spearheaded the Feldy Roo initiative which delivered thousands of meals to the community during lockdown.

You can read the family’s announcement here.