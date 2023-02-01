Gilbert Price: Former Aberfeldy teacher and drama enthusiast dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gilbert Price: Former Aberfeldy teacher and drama enthusiast dies

By Chris Ferguson
February 1 2023, 5.00pm
Gilbert Price, a former Breadalbane Academy teacher and hockey player.
Gilbert Price, an Aberfeldy teacher who played a huge part in the cultural life of the town, has died aged 81.

He taught maths and physics but also directed and produced shows and musicals at the school together with colleague Gordon Murch.

Outside work, Gilbert and his wife Anna, a film, television and stage actor, were leading members of Aberfeldy Amateur Dramatic Club and took part in many Scottish Community Drama Association competitions.

He was also a dedicated traveller who had taught in Africa, visited Antarctica and walked on the Great Wall of China.

Gilbert and Anna Price travelled the world together.

Gilbert was born in Kirkcaldy, the son of Pathhead Congregational Church minister Arthur Morton Price and his wife Marie.

While he was young his father was appointed to Perth Congregational Church in Kinnoull Street and the family moved to live at Kincarrathie  Crescent, off Isla Road,

Gilbert was educated at Perth Academy and hockey played a big part in his life. He turned out for the school side as well as Perthshire Hockey Club.

Stephen Pedgrift, club secretary, said: “Gilbert was a tremendous player and supporter of Perthshire Hockey Club. We all have very fond memories of Gilbert and he will be long remembered.”

Qualifications

Gilbert studied maths at physics at St Andrews University before undertaking teacher training at Dundee.

His first post was teaching in a secondary school at Songea in Tanzania.

His wife, Anna, said: “Gilbert always had an incredible sense of adventure so it was not a surprise that he went to Africa because he had an insatiable curiosity.”

Gilbert spent two years in Africa and on his return met Anna, an art teacher in Glenrothes.

They were married by Gilbert’s father in St Andrews University chapel in 1966 before heading to Swaziland where Gilbert had been offered a job.

Gilbert and Anna on their wedding day.

Anna said: “The offer came about through Harry Telford of Perth who was teaching out there and had been a member of the Congregational Church in Perth. We spent four years there.”

Their son, Calum, was born in Africa followed by Shonagh and Gavin on the return to Scotland.

“When we were looking to return to Scotland we wrote to the counties we fancied living in and Perthshire came back with an offer that included a house. We thought we would give it a go for a couple of years but it ended up 50 years,” said Anna.

After a spell, Gilbert took charge of Breadalbane’s hostel and the family moved there before a move to Alma Avenue where they remained.

Former teacher Gilbert Price and his wife Anna.

Although he retired more than 20 years ago, Gilbert had a further spell teaching in Africa, a continent he had a lifelong love for.

Despite suffering from arthritis, Gilbert persevered in playing tennis, golf at Kenmore and, in later years, indoor bowling at Aberfeldy.

After his funeral on Thursday, February 2 at Aberfeldy Parish Church at 11.30am, the cortege will be piped by Gus Clark, a former colleague of Gilbert.

Mr Price’s son, Gavin, is Elgin City manager and as owner of the Fountain Restaurant in Aberfeldy, spearheaded the Feldy Roo initiative which delivered thousands of meals to the community during lockdown.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

