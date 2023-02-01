Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Cigarette break Dundee mental health worker awarded £23k after ‘shambolic’ dismissal

By Jake Keith
February 1 2023, 5.04pm Updated: February 1 2023, 6.53pm
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Wallace Hospital on Americanmuir Road. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee support worker has been awarded £23,000 after being unfairly blamed for putting colleagues at risk while a patient was being restrained.

An employment tribunal has ruled Cygnet should pay the sum to former employee Isabelle Jackson.

It said her treatment by bosses at the firm’s Thistle House amounted to constructive dismissal.

The home, on the ground level of Wallace Hospital on the city’s Americanmuir Road, cares for those with mental health needs including learning disabilities and autism.

Resident tranquilised during incident

The issues arose after one evening shift in July 2020 when a resident became agitated, requiring a number of workers to use restraint.

A staff member was kicked in the struggle and the patient was eventually tranquilised.

An investigation afterwards into the incident as well as “generalised concerns” about Ms Jackson led a senior manager to suspend her.

This was taken partly under the belief she took an unauthorised cigarette break — something she was alleged to do frequently — just before the incident unfolded.

Bosses at the firm said that meant remaining staff did not have adequate cover, leaving the building unsafe.

Wallace Hospital, where Cygnet operate Thistle Care Home from. Image: Google

Ms Jackson, now aged 65, began to suffer mental ill health due to her treatment.

And she eventually quit her post after returning to an “extremely unpleasant work situation” at the company.

Tribunal witnesses described the culture afterwards as “toxic” with “cliques and bitchiness”.

An employment tribunal found in favour of Ms Jackson, who has more than 40 years of experience in the sector, after she sued Cygnet.

Judge: Disciplinary process a ‘shambles’

In a ruling, Judge Ian McFatridge branded the disciplinary process as a “shambles”.

He said: “The Tribunal’s view was that she (Ms Jackson) was entirely justified in having lost confidence in the respondent and that this loss of confidence was entirely
due to the way that the respondent had treated her over the previous nine months.

“The Tribunal’s view was that the initial disciplinary procedure
which was carried out by the respondent was a complete shambles from
beginning to end.”

The employment tribunal looked at the claims made by Ms Jackson. Image: Shutterstock.

He said it was clear that the senior support worker was given permission to take a break at the time by the duty nurse.

Ms Jackson could not be reached for comment but the ruling states the experienced care industry worker has not sought work since leaving the job.

It says she held a strong rapport with many of the patients at Thistle House and has been badly affected by the firm’s decisions.

She suffered and continues to suffer from anxiety and depression, the ruling says, conditions she had never experienced before her suspension.

Cygnet responds to ruling

In response to the ruling, a spokesperson for Cygnet said: “Care of our service users is our top priority and we are required to thoroughly investigate any alleged incidents.

“Our internal investigation and disciplinary process is robust and we are assured that effective systems are in place to both safeguard service users and enable staff to speak up about any concerns they may have.”

Tags

Conversation

