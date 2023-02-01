Campaign credited for November lamb price lift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Campaign credited for November lamb price lift

By Nancy Nicolson
February 1 2023, 5.15pm
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.

Scottish auctioneers are attributing a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in Scottish auction marts during November to the industry’s annual Lamb for St Andrew’s Day campaign.

The initiative by the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) saw lambs and money donated to the Lamb Bank, which resulted in cuts of lamb being delivered to more than 18,000 secondary school pupils to cook, eat and celebrate the patron saint’s day on November 30.

The long-term vision of the campaign is to inspire future generations of customers to choose to cook and eat lamb, but IAAS executive director Neil Wilson insisted there was a short-term gain too.

Secondary school pupils cooked and ate lamb for St Andrew’s Day thanks to donations by farmers and marts.

He said: “This clearly demonstrates the impact of the campaign on improving liveweight lamb prices in Scotland during the month of November and shows how a whole industry getting behind a focused campaign can help us all promote our product and support prices at a critical time of the year.

“By promoting lamb and sheep meat products at a time when we see a seasonal rise in supply, we are also stimulating demand. The benefit of this is that we can help support the farmgate prices through the auction ring at this time of year.”

In 2022, the Lamb Bank received donations from sheep farmers and the wider industry and IAAS worked with 43 independent butchers, spending just over £30,000 with them, to process, pack and deliver to schools across Scotland.

Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) executive director Neil Wilson .

Mr Wilson added: “I’d like to thank all the farmers and our auctioneer members who generated donations to our Lamb Bank, to enable this tangible engagement with school pupils, and to the butchers who worked around the clock to process, pack and deliver.

“I’d like to give a particular mention to Woodhead Brothers in Turriff, who donated lamb for 1880 Aberdeenshire school children, which was kindly delivered by G&M Whyte, and to Shetland Livestock Marketing Group, who covered all of the Shetland schools and their 160 pupils.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
East coast farmland fetches record price
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Joyce Campbell: Improvement of footpath is bringing people together
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Farmers' curling competition ends after 40-year run
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Potato scientist says gene editing not the only way
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Food trends hold key to unlocking farming opportunities
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Regenerative ways to be shared at farm open day
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Farmers told potatoes underpin ‘£4.5bn industry’
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Most Read

1
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
2
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
AUCTION MARTS: There was a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in November.
Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against 'anti-union agenda'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented