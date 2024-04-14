I joined a family-friendly lambing experience at a farm near Forfar – what did I make of it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I joined a family-friendly lambing experience at a farm near Forfar – what did I make of it?

Gayle Ritchie joined a family-friendly lambing experience at Newton Farm near Inverarity - and watched two cute creatures being born.

Farmer Louise Nicoll and writer Gayle Ritchie with some of Newton Farm's newborn lambs.
Farmer Louise Nicoll and writer Gayle Ritchie with some of Newton Farm's newborn lambs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

It’s a wet, miserable morning when I show up at Newton Farm near Forfar.

I’m dressed in less-than-flattering clothing – baggy, mud-spattered waterproof trousers, a tea-cosy hat, and a lurid green jacket that’s seen better days.

The chances are high that I’ll soon be covered in pee and poo – I’m here to meet a whole bunch of farm animals – and I don’t fancy ruining my finest gear.

It amazes me to spot a few fellow visitors dressed in spotless white trainers, and, I kid you not, there’s even a bloke sporting shorts. It’s 2C!

We’re all here to take part in one of the farm’s lambing experiences, run by farmers Louise and Graeme Nicoll and their staff.

Chance to get up close to lambs at Newton Farm

These take place during lambing season and offer the chance to get up close to the snuggly wee balls of fluff and their mums.

If you’re lucky, you might see lambs being born, and you’ll be able to bottle-feed and cuddle them.

Gayle meets a cute little black lamb.
Gayle meets a cute little black lamb. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

Before we head into the lambing shed, Louise gives us a safety briefing and then off we trot to meet the farm’s friendly Aberdeen Angus and Limousin cattle.

Some have just given birth and their calves are adorable, with a few crashed out beside their mums.

“Normally what we find with cows is there’ll be a couple looking after the majority of the calves and the rest get a break,” says Louise. “It’s a sort of nanny system.

Farmer Louise Nicoll with one of her lambs.
Farmer Louise Nicoll with one of her lambs. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

“That’s very different to sheep. They don’t want other lambs near them. If another sheep’s lambs come towards it, the sheep won’t want it, and it’ll headbutt it. It can look quite brutal!”

She also points out a few calves headbutting their mums’ udders for milk, and explains that lambs do that, too.

Sheep sometimes need help giving birth

Inside the lambing shed, Louise tells us while they try “not to interfere”, preferring to let sheep give birth naturally, the animals do sometimes need help.

“You’ll see the feet first, then the nose and head, and then the lamb should just pop out,” she explains.

“But if its back feet come out first, that’s a problem and we really need to help.”

Matilda Whyte, 8, loving her time in the pen with the lambs.
Matilda Whyte, 8, loving her time in the pen with the lambs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

As we’re cooing at toddler lambs, Louise discovers a sheep about to give birth. It’s a special moment – for those who can bear to watch!

A few people look a bit green about the gills and turn away, but I stand rooted to the spot. It’s an honour to witness such a spectacle.

A toddler lamb sitting on its mum's back.
A tiny lamb sitting on its mum's back. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Two wee girls are born without issue and immediately their mum starts to lick and clean them.

They’re then lifted up by their front legs and taken to a pen.

Newborn lambs all cosy under the heat lamp. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Newborn lambs all cosy under a heat lamp. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

“That’s to stop us putting scent on them – we don’t want mum to reject them,” explains Louise.

“Mum will follow the scent, and the lambs will be up for a feed in about 10 minutes.”

Iodine is quickly sprayed onto their belly buttons to stave off infection. It stings a bit so the wee cuties wriggle around.

Lambing experience at Newton Farm

There are photo opportunities galore in the toddler pen, and families are in their element, desperate to share their experiences across social media.

I can’t wait to get my own cuddles and I’m in heaven when Louise presses a tiny black lamb to my chest.

He’s so fluffy and cute and I can feel his heart beating wildly as he nuzzles into me.

Gayle bottle feeds a tiny black lamb. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Gayle bottle feeds a tiny black lamb. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Angus the sheepdog watches on with adoration while I bottle-feed the cute creature.

“He’s obsessed with the lambs – he loves them!” beams Louise.

Angus the sheepdog is keen to get in on the action as Gayle cuddles a tiny black lamb.
Angus the sheepdog is keen to get in on the action as Gayle cuddles a tiny black lamb. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

I also get to meet a little white lamb, and we sit together on top of a hay bale, gazing at each other, and, I like to imagine, bonding.

Some lambs are named and we meet Cuddles, Biscuit, Kylie, Skinny and Kaiser.

“Kaiser, a Texel, will hopefully be a big, strong daddy, and we’ll keep him to join the breeding flock,” Louise tells me.

Meet a wide range of animals

She’s happy to let folk “free range” through the shed, meeting not only lambs and sheep but also alpacas, miniature donkeys and goats.

“Alpacas are useful during lambing time,” she says. “They go into the field with the lambs and look after them and scare away foxes.”

One of the lambs enjoys a bottle feed. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
One of the lambs enjoys a bottle feed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Before we leave, Louise has a surprise for us in her recently converted catering shed.

Here we meet a trio of week-old Bantam chicks which cheep and chirp and allow their silky heads to be stroked.

Avian flu, likely brought in by a wild bird, meant the farm’s hens and ducks had to be put down in January last year, including Louise’s precious pet duck, Zoom.

They’ve just inherited their neighbour’s hens and ducks, so things are looking up.

Week old Bantam chicks at Newton Farm in Angus.
Week old Bantam chicks at Newton Farm. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

However, Louise reveals she’s just getting over a very upsetting day.

Not only did she lose a calf to an “over-exuberant mummy” who hurt it by accident, she had a sheep that prolapsed and had to be put down. To top it all off, an otter sneaked in and stole her ducks.

The previous week was similarly traumatic, with sheep aborting lambs as a result of the horrendous weather.

A challenging industry

“Farming can be challenging and heartbreaking, but it makes it all worthwhile when you see healthy, happy animals,” she says.

While the farm tours are fun, there’s a serious message here, too – and it’s all about education.

Farmer Louise Nicoll with Gayle and some cute lambs. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Farmer Louise Nicoll with Gayle and some cute lambs. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

By enabling guests to get up close and personal with animals of all shapes and sizes, the tours teach kids – and adults – about farming, and importantly, where their food comes from.

Earlier this month, the farm took part in Lambathon, an online event offering virtual visitors an insight into Scottish rural life.

  • Newton Farm runs a range of farm experiences, with lambing sessions for families, adults-only, and a “toddler special” including sheep-themed arts and crafts.
  • The farm also runs a highland cow and alpaca experience, plus farm tours which visit the miniature donkeys, cattle and goats. For more information, see newtonfarmholidays.co.uk/farm/farm-tour/

Conversation