Business & Environment Farming

East Neuk of Fife estate at heart of innovative rural business scheme

Pitch Up! invites ideas from businesses and start-ups on how they'd use earmarked spaces at Balcaskie Estate, near St Monans.

By Michael Alexander
Coos at Balcaskie. Balcaskie near St Monans. Image: Pitch Up!
Coos at Balcaskie. Balcaskie near St Monans. Image: Pitch Up!

An innovative scheme that enables small businesses access to rural land has expanded into Fife, following its initial success in Hampshire.

Pitch Up! provides opportunities to use land in a way that would not otherwise have been possible without renting or buying land.

The project invites sustainable businesses and start-ups to present their plans on how they’d use the spaces earmarked at Kingsclere Estates in Hampshire and, new for 2023, Balcaskie Estate, near St Monans.

What happens if businesses are successful with their Pitch Up! ideas?

Those that are successful are given access to fertile land, business expertise, retail opportunities and investment.

Placing the emphasis on collaboration, Pitch Up! is described as an opportunity to be part of a likeminded community that grows together.

East Neuk Market Garden. Image: Pitch Up!

Those successful will join and work with businesses already focusing on a circular economy approach that ‘stacks’ enterprises to make the best and most sustainable use of the land including:

Scotland the Bread, a collaborative farming, milling and bakery project to grow better grain and bake better bread with the common purposes of nourishment, sustainability and food sovereignty.

The Roaming Dairy, a mobile milking parlour which works with Rolling Eggs, pasture-fed chickens producing the best organic milk and eggs, highest animal welfare standards, and improving soil fertility and biodiversity in the process.

The Kinneuchar Inn, a field –to-plate pub and restaurant serving ingredients from the estate and East Neuk Market Garden.

Monch, a foraged sustainable pet food brand that encourages growth of the herbal leys and hedgerows supporting organic oat, quinoa and barley production and boosting biodiversity in successive reports.

What inspired Pitch Up!?

Pitch Up! is inspired by Kingsclere managing director Tim May’s vision of building a circular community on his family’s 2,500+ acre organic mixed estate.

Now in its third year, Tim and the founding Pitch Up! team are excited to welcome Balcaskie onboard as part of a pilot for wider national rollout in 2024.

Bowhouse near St Monans. Image: Pitch Up!

Tim said: “Many farmers and estate managers are keen to get more businesses onto their land in a financially and environmentally sustainable way, but don’t always know where to start – or have the time and capacity to do it themselves.

“If we can all share knowledge, experience and resources instead of duplicating work or making the same mistakes, it’s better for everyone – and we can grow the impact and opportunities much faster.

“There’s an increasing focus at government level on collaboration between farms – this is a collaboration that can have multiple benefits for both rural economies and the environment they depend on.”

Has Balcaskie Estate been involved with Pitch Up! before?

This is the first time Balcaskie Estate has made land available for Pitch Up!

Sam Parsons, estate manager at Balcaskie said:“We were looking to grow alternatives to the outdated model of landowner–tenant relationships, and were really impressed by what Tim and his team have created with Pitch Up!

“There’s a general assumption that you have to rent or buy a piece of land to be able to run a land-based business but Pitch Up! shows how this is not true.

“By collaborating on this year’s Pitch Up! application season this autumn, we’re excited to find and support a new generation of successful, sustainable rural businesses.”

East Neuk Market Garden. Image: Pitch Up!

Balcaskie Estate covers 2000 acres in the East Neuk of Fife.

With an organic and regenerative focus, farming practices include mob grazing, improving soil health, native wildlife conservation and the reintroduction of heritage breed livestock for a more sustainable future for food production and rural communities.

At the heart of the estate is Bowhouse, a growing community of producers, which work to transform local ingredients into artisan food and drink.

The Bowhouse market weekends have become a well-established fixture, welcoming around 4,200 members of the public every month.

How to apply to Pitch Up!?

Pitch Up! is open to all businesses and ideas at every stage of development; and the team is happy to work with people at early/ proof-of-concept stage, or those further along their business journey.

The application guidance and registration for Pitch Up! 2023 is online now at pitchupandgrow.co.uk with applications having opened on November 1 and accessible until November 30 2023.

