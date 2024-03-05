Morris Leslie: Perthshire firm marks 50th anniversary with £68m JCB order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morris Leslie: Perthshire firm marks 50th anniversary with £68m JCB order

Morris Leslie founded the company on his parents’ farm in the Carse of Gowrie in 1974.

By Rob McLaren
Morris Leslie started his business 50 years ago.
Morris Leslie started his business 50 years ago.

Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie has placed an order for new JCB machines worth £68 million.

The firm said the order – placed at the start of its 50th anniversary celebrations – shows its confidence in the UK’s housebuilding and construction market.

Scot JCB will supply the substantial order. It includes Loadall telescopic handlers, X Series excavators, mini excavators, compaction rollers and site dumpers.

The deal also includes 50 JCB backhoe loaders – one for every year Morris Leslie Plant Hire has been in business and a product on which the success of the company was built.

7,000 JCB machines in 50 years

Based at West Kinfauns, Morris Leslie Plant Hire is no stranger to placing large orders for its 15 UK depots.

It prides itself on having the youngest fleets in the industry. Last year Morris Leslie placed the largest ever JCB order in the UK worth £87.5m.

Entrepreneur Morris Leslie founded the company on his parents’ farm in the Carse of Gowrie in 1974, where he began buying and selling construction equipment.

JCB chairman Anthony Bamford presents Morris Leslie with a special scale model of the JCB backhoe loader.

Today his company has a fleet of more than 5,000 machines.

Commenting on the latest order, Mr Leslie said: “Over the years we have bought more than 7,000 JCB machines.

“Our success over the past half century is very much intertwined with JCB and we look forward to building on our partnership.”

The investment comes after the Perthshire business recorded the highest profits in its history, delivering £12.7m pre-tax profits on £71.7m sales last year.

The Morris Leslie group also has auction and property interests and it recently entered the holiday lodge sector with a development near Alyth.

JCB on Morris Leslie support

The new machines will arrive throughout 2024.

JCB chairman Anthony Bamford handed over the keys to one of the backhoes to Mr Leslie.

He said: “We are very proud of our long association with Morris Leslie Plant.

“The company has grown from very small beginnings into a force to be reckoned with in the plant hire sector.”

Morris Leslie is also developing plans for a £50m hotel, museum and lodges development on land neighbouring its Perthshire headquarters.

