Pupils at exclusive Crieff private school suffered ‘mass beatings’ and sexual abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Pupils at exclusive Crieff private school suffered ‘mass beatings’ and sexual abuse

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry found pupils at Morrison's Academy were subject to punishment beatings - with one teacher renowned for breaking a boy's wrist.

By Alasdair Clark
Morrison's Academy in Crieff. Image: Google
Morrison's Academy in Crieff. Image: Google

Pupils at the exclusive Morrison’s Academy in Crieff were subject to horrific beatings and even sexual abuse, a senior judge has ruled.

In a new report published by the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, Lady Smith found children were physically and emotionally tormented at the school.

Former pupils of the school, where Hollywood superstar Ewan McGregor studied, gave evidence to the inquiry about their experiences.

The probe examined the fee-paying academy between 1945 and 2007 – when it ceased to be a boarding school.

Lady Smith found that while the abuse was predominantly of a physical and emotional nature, there was also evidence of sexual abuse.

Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. Image: Nick Mailer

This included a teacher in the 1950s, with one former pupil, “Bill”, a pseudonym, telling the inquiry: “He would ask pupils to remain behind after class, and one had to be smart as well as resilient to avoid his wandering hands”.

Corporal punishment was used excessively and inappropriately by staff, Lady Smith said, and on occasion took place even in advance of any misbehaviour taking place.

On occasion, teachers also “indulged in mass beatings”.

The report concludes abusive punishments, sometimes amounting to assault, were meted out by teachers as well as older pupils in the boarding houses.

Seniors boys at Morrison’s Academy ‘sexually abused younger children’

This included bullying and physical abuse – often a result of the common practice known as “fagging” – as well as corporal punishment, physical violence and emotional abuse carried out by prefects

The report by the inquiry, which recently heard evidence about schools in Dundee, says: “Some senior boys in the boarding houses engaged in sexually abusive behaviour towards younger ones.

“Further, children were subjected to and witnessed emotional abuse.”

Lady Smith ruled that all three of the main boys’ houses — Academy, Dalmhor and Glenearn — were places where physical and emotionally abusive cultures were “allowed to flourish” for lengthy periods between the 1950s and the 1980s.

The chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, said: “Children who boarded at Morrison’s were exposed to risks of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

Ewan McGregor
Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor attended the school. Image: PA

“For many, those risks materialised, and children were abused. That abuse had long-term impact.

“For decades, Morrison’s harboured a culture of violence and emotional abuse. The abuse was primarily physical and emotional, but there was also sexual abuse.

“Some members of staff at Morrison’s abused children, both in the school and in the boarding houses.

“Morrison’s response to excessive and inappropriate corporal punishment was inadequate.”

After 1995, and in particular from 1999 onwards, the report says improvements were made and child protection processes strengthened.

Gareth Warren, rector of the school between 2015 and 2021, told the inquiry he accepted that between the 1950s and 1990s, and most probably beyond these dates, there were “very real problems with a number of the boarding houses at Morrison’s”.

In a statement to The Courier, Morrison’s Academy said it accepted the inquiry’s findings in full.

David Glen, chair of the Board of Morrison's Academy. Image: Supplied
David Glen, chair of the Board of Morrison’s Academy. Image: Supplied

David Glen, chair of the Board of Morrison’s Academy, said: “Morrison’s Academy sincerely apologises to all those affected for the historic failings during its time as a boarding school.

“We accept the findings of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry in full.”

Mr Glen also thanked those former pupils who came forward with evidence, saying the school was “deeply saddened” to heard their accounts of historic abuse.

He added: “Morrison’s Academy is committed to learning from the past and ensuring the continued welfare and safeguarding of pupils.”

More from Scottish politics

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla
NADIA EL-NAKLA: I'm a victim of far-right abuse - Rishi Sunak's MPs are part…
MP George Galloway. Image: Supplied
Labour MP warns Dundee's George Galloway will 'make a circus of himself' at Westminster
Torness nuclear power station.
UK nuclear minister says Scotland missing out on cheaper bills and 'huge' investment
Dundee-born politician George Galloway
Dundee comeback king George Galloway proves he's man with nine lives after Rochdale upset
Transgender prisoner Tiffany Scott died after becoming unwell at HMP Grampian (Alamy/PA)
Death of transgender prisoner Tiffany Scott treated as ‘unexplained’ by police
Galloway is one of the areas in the running to be Scotland’s next national park (Alamy/PA)
One of Scotland’s poorest rural areas shortlisted for National Park status
Humza Yousaf 'delighted' to announce Dundee wife Nadia El-Nakla's pregnancy
6
Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel
Dundee University graduate Lord Weir to lead Eljamel Inquiry
Humza Yousaf faced questions of the murder inquiry in parliament. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Aberfeldy shooting: Humza Yousaf admits there are questions for cops over murder probe
Teacher numbers in Dundee will be cut by 32. Image: PA
EXCLUSIVE: No jobs at all for newly-qualified Dundee primary teachers next year
9

Conversation