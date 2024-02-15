Former pupils at Dundee boys school reveal years of abuse at hands of staff and fellow students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former pupils at Dundee boys school reveal years of abuse at hands of staff and fellow students

Testimony heard at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry revealed brutal punishment beatings were handed out by staff at the approved school.

By Alasdair Clark
Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Former pupils at Dundee’s Balgowan approved school have told how they were subject to brutal punishment beatings and sexual abuse.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard testimony from two men who attended the former Dundee Industrial School for Boys in the 1960s.

One, “Scott”, was sent to the institution from Glasgow aged just nine years old. A repeat absconder, he told the inquiry he believes he was sent to Dundee after repeatedly running away from facilities such as Thornly Park in Paisley.

The chair of the inquiry, Lady Scott, heard how Scott, a pseudonym, was sent to Balgowan for short period of around several months.

“The only reason I can think of why I was sent all the way to Dundee was because I had started to run away again.

Former pupils describe horrific abuse

“I think I was between 12 and 14 when I was there.”

The teachers Scott identified in his evidence, including one who he says molested him, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He told the inquiry how one would “say things to him”, “touch him up” and “feel his bum” in a toilet block.

Scott said he would run away regularly because of the “things being done to him” in the dorm by other pupils.

He said in his evidence: “There was no one there [in the dormitory] to look after you. There was always a level of bullying, there were hardcore bullies in there.

‘Bullies pick on me to do dirty things to them’

“The bullies picked on me to do dirty things to them.”

Scott described escaping through a fire exit and fleeing into Dundee city centre one night after being told by one pupil to perform sex acts on others.

He was found by police and returned to the school.

Other evidence revealed how pupils would escape after being sent to a new institution only to find other boys who had subjected them to repeated sexual violence were being housed there.

The Lochgelly tawse was used for corporal punishment.
The Lochgelly tawse was used for corporal punishment. Image: DC Thomson.

In harrowing evidence read by David Sheldon KC, counsel to the inquiry, another witness, known anonymously as Alexander, told how severe beatings were dished out by cruel staff members at Balgowan as punishment for running to safety.

During one particularly nasty incident, Alexander told how he was pinned down on a medical bench by four male staff members at Balgowan before being hit repeatedly with a tawse on his bare backside and back.

He said the school’s matron, who applied cream to the welts on his skin once the punishment was complete, was crying as she said what had happened was “wrong”.

Alexander attended the school after more strict regulations on corporal punishment were introduced.

Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. Image: Nick Mailer

The school was originally founded in 1843 as Baldovan Industrial School for Boys, with the 13-acre premises on Strathmartine Road opening in 1878 with room for 200 boys aged eight to 16.

Finally shuttered in 1983, the premises near Downfield no longer exists and has been replaced with housing.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, established in 2015, was set up to examine the abuse of children in care between 1930 and 2014.

The current phase is examing evidence from those house in approved schools, but previously heard evidence about those cared for by religious orders and voluntary groups such as Barnados – including St Ninians School in Falkland.

In an earlier report on the evidence heard from pupils at St Ninians, Lady Smith found boys there had lived in fear of attacks by serial sexual predators who had unrestrained access to their victims.

