Dunblane Dr Dolittle cast share stage with Crieff-made willow menagerie

A Perthshire artist has helped a kids theatre group to solve a conundrum – how to put on a production of Dr Dolittle without the animals causing utter chaos.

Crieff willow sculptor June McEwan has woven a whole menagerie of puppets for Dunblane’s Rubber Chicken Theatre company.

And her willow hedgehogs, gulls and giant lobster will share centre stage with more than 100 youngsters when Dr Dolittle Jr opens on Wednesday evening.

June, who runs the Willow Works studio at Lochty, Almondbank, said she couldn’t wait to see her creatures in action.

“I’m taking my grandchildren,” she said.

“They’ve seen my willow sculptures in my studio and at arty things. And they’ve got a dragon in the garden. But seeing them moving around will be much more interesting.

“I’m looking forward to it myself.”

Rubber Chicken Theatre no stranger to a challenge

Rubber Chicken Theatre is a cultural success story.

The company has been producing shows, teaching and supporting the performing arts in the Dunblane area for more than 15 years.

Children come from across the area, and as far as Clackmannanshire, Crieff and Perth to take part.

It puts on adult shows too. Priscilla, Queen of the Desert was a recent triumph.

And it even hold a Guiness World Record for the fastest theatre production.

A group took just nine hours and 59 minutes to put on Return to the Forbidden Planet.

The clock started the moment they learned what show had been selected. And they had to figure out sets, costumes, lines and all the tricky stuff before hitting the stage.

Rubber Chicken Theatre spokeswoman Pamela Mackie said Dr Dolittle Jr had been another challenge, but June McEwan’s willow animals had helped everything fall into place.

“There are professional productions that have used animatronic animals, but that’s well beyond our budget,” she laughed.

“I’ve known June for years, so when we decided puppets were the way to go I knew she was just about crazy enough to go along with it.

“The results are amazing. The children have been having a great time learning how to operate them and we can’t wait to show everyone.”

Doctor Dolittle Jr is on from Wednesday March 6 to Saturday March 9 at Dunblane Christian Fellowship.

Go to the Rubber Chicken Theatre website for timings and tickets.