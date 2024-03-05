Dunblane Dr Dolittle cast share stage with Crieff-made willow menagerie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dunblane Dr Dolittle cast share stage with Crieff-made willow menagerie

What's a production of Dr Dolitte without the animals? Enter Crieff willow sculptor June McEwan

By Morag Lindsay
Audrey McLeod, Oriana Austin and Verity McMillan with one of the Rubber Chicken Theatre company's willow animals. Image: Pamela Mackie.
Audrey McLeod, Oriana Austin and Verity McMillan with one of the Rubber Chicken Theatre company's willow animals. Image: Pamela Mackie.

A Perthshire artist has helped a kids theatre group to solve a conundrum – how to put on a production of Dr Dolittle without the animals causing utter chaos.

Crieff willow sculptor June McEwan has woven a whole menagerie of puppets for Dunblane’s Rubber Chicken Theatre company.

And her willow hedgehogs, gulls and giant lobster will share centre stage with more than 100 youngsters when Dr Dolittle Jr opens on Wednesday evening.

June, who runs the Willow Works studio at Lochty, Almondbank, said she couldn’t wait to see her creatures in action.

“I’m taking my grandchildren,” she said.

June McEwan standing in James Square, Crieff.
June McEwan has created the willow animals for Rubber Chicken Theatre’s Dr Dolittle Jr. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“They’ve seen my willow sculptures in my studio and at arty things. And they’ve got a dragon in the garden. But seeing them moving around will be much more interesting.

“I’m looking forward to it myself.”

Rubber Chicken Theatre no stranger to a challenge

Rubber Chicken Theatre is a cultural success story.

The company has been producing shows, teaching and supporting the performing arts in the Dunblane area for more than 15 years.

Children come from across the area, and as far as Clackmannanshire, Crieff and Perth to take part.

It puts on adult shows too. Priscilla, Queen of the Desert was a recent triumph.

Young people from Rubber Chicken Theatre rehearsing with willow animals
The Rubber Chicken Theatre actors getting to grips with Dr Dolittle Jr’s willow animals. Image: Pamela Mackie.

And it even hold a Guiness World Record for the fastest theatre production.

A group took just nine hours and 59 minutes to put on Return to the Forbidden Planet.

The clock started the moment they learned what show had been selected. And they had to figure out sets, costumes, lines and all the tricky stuff before hitting the stage.

Rubber Chicken Theatre spokeswoman Pamela Mackie said Dr Dolittle Jr had been another challenge, but June McEwan’s willow animals had helped everything fall into place.

Three young children, Emma Russell, Greer Christie and Toby Menzies, holding a willow animal
Emma Russell, Greer Christie and Toby Menzies from Rubber Chicken Theatre company can’t wait to hit thr stage. Image: Pamela Mackie.

“There are professional productions that have used animatronic animals, but that’s well beyond our budget,” she laughed.

“I’ve known June for years, so when we decided puppets were the way to go I knew she was just about crazy enough to go along with it.

“The results are amazing. The children have been having a great time learning how to operate them and we can’t wait to show everyone.”

Doctor Dolittle Jr is on from Wednesday March 6 to Saturday March 9 at Dunblane Christian Fellowship.

Go to the Rubber Chicken Theatre website for timings and tickets.

Conversation